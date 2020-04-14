2020 Yamaha NMax 155 Launched With Many Updates

2020 Yamaha NMax is powered by the 155 cc VVA engine used in the R15 and it produces 14.9 hp and 14.4 Nm of peak torque

The 2020 version of the Yamaha NMax was first introduced in Indonesia and four months later, the Thai customers have received the scooter. Compared to the previous model, the Japanese manufacturer has given all-new body panels along with LED Daytime Running Lights and headlamp. As for the design, the new NMax has come on terms with its bigger sibling, the XMax 250.

Additionally, the windblast protector has been made curvier and the redesigned turn indicators resemble the XMax 250 along with split LED tail lamps. The NMax is a popular scooter in some of the Southeast Asian markets like Indonesia and Thailand where the customers for the scooters are really high compared to India on a wide segmental basis.

Yamaha has prepared the updated NMax with more convenience and practicality in mind. It comes of connectivity and assistive based technology and features as well. The equipment list for Indonesia comprises of traction control, idle start/stop, smartphone connectivity with GPS navigation, calls and messages alongside Y-Connect application.

Other features include smart motor generator and keyless start. As for the performance, the 2020 Yamaha NMax is powered by a 155 cc single-cylinder SOHC engine with Variable Valve Actuation technology as in the YZF-R15 and MT15. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 14.9 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm.

In Thailand, the 2020 Yamaha NMax 155 is offered in a single version and thus Anti-lock brakes are standard. It is priced at 85,900 baht (Rs. 1.99 lakh approximately) and has a fuel tank capacity of 6.6 litres. In other markets, the updated NMax also comes with a base variant without ABS system. It is notable that the Thai-spec model doesn’t have Y-Connect, keyless start and traction control tech,

As the non ABS NMax in Indonesia, the rear shock absorbers does not use gas reservoirs in Thailand to keep the costs competitive. The NMax could be deemed expensive for India but do not expect Yamaha to rule out the premium 150 scooter in the near future.