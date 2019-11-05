2020 Yamaha MT-125 Showcased At EICMA 2019 – Video

2020 Yamaha MT-125 takes its styling inspiration from the MT-15; powered by a Euro-V compliant 124.7cc, single-cylinder motor with VVA tech

Yamaha has showcased the MT-125 at the EICMA 2019 after unveiling it recently in the European market. The MT-125 is a direct competition to the KTM 125 Duke in Europe and will provide an additional option for the European A1 license holders.

From the design standpoint, the Yamaha MT-125 takes its entire styling inspiration from the MT-15. The motorcycle gets an aggressive front face with an LED projector headlamp and twin LED pilot lamps. It also features an aggressive fuel tank design with tank extension, a single piece seat for the comfort of the rider, and a sleek tail section.

The MT-125 shares its full digital LCD instrument cluster with the MT-15. While the Indian spec MT-15 uses conventional telescopic forks at the front and a box-section swingarm, the European spec MT-125 gets a 41mm upside-down fork at the front and a cast aluminium swingarm.

The braking duties of this entry-level MT model are taken care of by a 292mm disc brake at the front and 230 mm disc brake at the rear. The 17-inch alloy wheels are shod with a 100/80 section front and 140/70-R17 section tyres at the rear.

The 2020 MT-125 is powered by a Euro-V compliant 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 14.7PS at 9,000rpm and 12.4Nm at 8,000rpm.

The good news is that despite meeting the stricter emission norms and the engine going through some serious internal changes, the kerb weight of the motorcycle has remained unchanged. The MT-125 tips a kerb weight of 140 kilograms. The only downside is Yamaha has reduced the fuel tank capacity of the motorcycle.

The MT-125 now features a 10-litre fuel tank which definitely will take a toll on the overall range of the motorcycle. Yamaha hasn’t revealed the exact prices of the motorcycle yet. The Japanese officials said that the motorcycle will go on sale in December this year. Unfortunately, Yamaha has no plans to launch the MT-125 in India.