2020 Yamaha MT-03 VS Yamaha YZF-R3: Specs Comparison

Find out how the newly introduced Yamaha MT-03 scores against its full faired YZF-R3 sibling

Yamaha already offers the YZF-R3 in India, and to get a better hold of the sub 400cc segment, the two-wheeler manufacturer will likely launch the 2020 MT-03 in India as well which was unveiled recently Internationally.

The Yamaha MT-03 will rival directly against the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G310R if/when it finally launches here. The MT-03 shares the same platform and engine with the fully faired YZF-R3. Find out which one offers a better value in our comparison:

Yamaha MT-03 VS Yamaha YZF-R3: Styling Comparison

The 2020 Yamaha MT-03 takes almost all of its styling cues from the MT-09 and the MT-15 streetfighter. The updated MT-03 gets a twin LED pilot lamp and a single LED projector lamp at the front. The updated MT-03 also features a new black on white, full digital LCD instrument cluster.

Besides the new headlamp and full digital display, the motorcycle also gets a wider and more upright handlebar, making the MT-03 slightly more ergonomic than its rival here. The 2020 MT-03 also gets a redesigned fuel tank that gives the motorcycle a slightly more aggressive styling compared to its predecessor. The seat height of the updated motorcycle remains almost identical to its predecessor at 780mm.

Yamaha has taken the cover off the 2020 YZF-R3 recently. The fully-faired sportsbike takes its styling inspiration from MotoGP YZR-M1 and looks much more aerodynamic and sharper compared to its predecessor. The updated R3 also features a new dual LED headlamp which adds a sporty appearance to the front profile.

The updated motorcycle also gets an active central air intake positioned in between both the headlamps that feed cold air to the engine. Just like its rival, the R3 also features a new fully digital instrument cluster that provides some important information-gear position, fuel capacity, water temperature, trip meter, and a digital clock. The redesigned fuel tank and slightly lowered clip-on handlebar add an aggressive riding ergonomics.

Yamaha MT-03 VS Yamaha YZF-R3: Engine Comparison

The 2020 Yamaha MT-03 is powered by the same 321cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-valve, parallel-twin engine. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 41 bhp of peak power at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The updated engine features carburised rods, low-weight forged pistons and Yamaha’s special DiASiL (Die-cast aluminium cylinder that promises to offer better cooling.

The Yamaha YZF-R3, on the other hand, is also powered by the same 321cc, liquid-cooled, inline 2-cylinder engine. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 41bhp of peak power at 10,750rpm and a peak torque of 29.6Nm at 9,000rpm. The 6-speed gearbox also offers a slipper clutch as standard.

specs Yamaha MT-03 Yamaha YZF-R3 Type liquid-cooled, inline 2-cylinder engine liquid-cooled, inline 2-cylinder engine Displacement 321cc 321cc Power Output 41 bhp at 10,750 rpm 41 bhp at 10,750 rpm Torque Output 29.6 Nm at 9,000 rpm 29.6 Nm at 9,000 rpm Gearbox 6 speed 6 speed

Yamaha MT-03 VS Yamaha YZF-R3: Suspension and brakes

The biggest change that you will notice on the 2020 MT-03 is the new 37mm USD forks at the front that replaced the telescopic unit of its predecessor. The rear end, on the other hand, uses the same monoshock setup, but it gets a revised preload and damping, as well as a stiffer spring for better handling. The braking duties of the motorcycle are taken care of by a disc brake on both ends. A dual-channel ABS is also offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

The YZF-R3, on the other hand, gets an inverted telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock absorber at the rear. The motorcycle relies on a 298mm disc brake at the front and a 220mm disc brake at the rear to bring it to a halt. A dual-channel ABS is also offered as a standard for the safety of the rider.

Yamaha MT-03 VS Yamaha YZF-R3: Price Comparison

Yamaha hasn’t launched the MT-03 in India yet, but expect it to be priced in between Rs 3.3 lakh-Rs 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom) when it finally launches here next year. The updated 2020 YZF-R3 could carry a price in between Rs 3.6-3.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Yamaha MT-03 VS Yamaha YZF-R3: Comparison verdict

The recently introduced Yamaha MT-03 shares the same platform, engine, and even some cycle parts with the YZF-R3. The YZF-R3 will attract the attention of those buyers who love to own a full faired sportsbike which they can occasionally ride on the track. The MT-03, on the other hand, has been designed for a much more relaxed riding ergonomics and will be a much more practical bike for the daily commute.