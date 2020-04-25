2020 Yamaha Bolt takes power from a 941 cc v-twin engine developing 54 PS at 5,500 rpm and 80 nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm, launched in Japan

Yamaha has unveiled the new version of the Bolt motorcycle, sold under the brand’s Sport Heritage class, for the overseas markets and it will be introduced from the middle of this year to replace the existing model and June 18 is its launch date in Japan before reaching markets like the United States.

Compared to the outgoing Bolt, the 2020 version looks similar on the outside as the minor updates will help in expanding its lifecycle further. It features round-shaped headlamp, wide padded split seats for comfortable touring and high-set handlebar with traditionally positioned mirrors.

The 2020 Yamaha Bolt has vintage styling with no fancy graphical makeovers. The fuel tank capacity stands at 13 litres and the seat height is noted at 690 mm for relaxed cruising abilities. It also boasts a compact rear portion with LED tail lamp and retro-inspired turn indicators. Other key features include an all-digital instrument cluster and the addition of position lamps is part of 2020 updates.

The retro-styled cruiser will be offered in a new Blue Metallic shade this time around. Globally, the Japanese manufacturer sells the Bolt in Standard and R spec variants. The range-topping 2020 Yamaha Bolt R comes fitted with cast alloy wheels and contrast golden colour highlights on the rear suspension. Built on double-cradle frame, it is suspended on 41 mm telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear.

It uses single disc brakes on both ends for stopping purposes and the ABS is standard on both the variants. The 2020 Yamaha Bolt derives power from a 941 cc, air-cooled, SOHC, four-valve, V-Twin engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 54 PS at 5,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,000 rpm. It is connected to a five-speed transmission.

As for the pricing, the Standard variant of the Bolt with wire-spoke wheels in black Metallic paint scheme costs JPY 9,79,000 (Rs. 6.94 lakh approximately) while the Yamaha Bolt R made available with the new Purplish Blue Metallic colour can be had at a price tag of JPY 10,25,200 (Rs. 7.26 lakh approximately).