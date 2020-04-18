2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Official Design Sketch Released

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift gets updated exterior and latest amenities from VW along with a performance-based R variant

Volkswagen has released official teaser image of the updated Tiguan for the European market and it will be revealed in the coming months. The premium SUV is the most popular nameplate for the German manufacturer and the second generation has been around for nearly four years. It is sold in the standard format as well as in the long-wheelbase Allspace version.

In 2019, Volkswagen manufactured more than nine lakh units of the Tiguan. The facelifted Tiguan comes with a redesigned front grille and bumper along with twin LED headlamps and Daytime Running Lights on either side. The grille section housing the large VW badge has chrome surrounds and the bonnet has sporty character lines judging by the teaser sketch.

The fog lamp area is also brand new with a wider air intake. Other notable design elements in the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan are chromed window line, raked windshield, side character lines, new set of wheels and wing mirrors with turn indicators. The rear end will also gain updated LED tail lamps while the matrix LED IQ Lights will be made available as an option.

Only the standard Tiguan will receive the makeover first and it will be followed by the updated Allspace. The performance-based Tiguan R and R-Line variants are also in the pipeline. The hardcore Tiguan R was spotted hurling around the Nurburgring and it will have design upgrades as well as performance highlights. It will launch soon after the arrival of the facelift.

VW could also prepare the T-Roc GTE plug-in hybrid in the near future according to a recent report emerged on the internet. As for the interior, the premium SUV will boast the latest version of VW’s infotainment system with connected technologies as seen in the MK8 Golf. The cabin will largely be clutter-free with use of less physical buttons for a more premium appeal.

The Tiguan facelift will be powered by TSI Evo petrol and TDI Evo diesel engines and there will also be a GTE PHEV version. Volkswagen will present the new Tiguan with a host of comfort, convenience, safety and assistive features alongside the semi-autonomous driving function working at up to 130 kmph found in the eighth-gen Golf.

Last month, the Tiguan Allspace was launched in India at Rs. 33.12 lakh (ex-showroom) and up next the brand concentrates on introducing the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform based Taigun compact SUV in early 2021.