2020 Vitara Brezza Petrol Expected Price From 6.99 Lakh, Launch Today?

At the Auto Expo 2020, one of the star attractions were the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift, which enthralled the visitors with host of minor updates and a new petrol engine option that comes in a replacement for the D13A 1.3-litre DDiS turbocharged diesel engine.

The new model will go on sale today at an expected starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model and Rs 9.99 lakh for the top-model (ex-showroom). This will make the new car slightly cheaper than the outgoing diesel version.

Brezza Petrol Expected Prices Vitara Brezza Lxi Rs. 6.99 Lakh Vitara Brezza Vxi Rs. 7.49 Lakh Vitara Brezza Vxi AT Rs. 8.29 Lakh Vitara Brezza Zxi Rs. 8.19 Lakh Vitara Brezza Zxi AT Rs. 8.99 Lakh Vitara Brezza Zxi+ Rs. 8.99 Lakh Vitara Brezza Zxi+ AT Rs. 9.99 Lakh

The refreshed SUV will be available in four trims – LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. It becomes a direct rival of the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport. It’s interesting to note that all other sub-4-metre SUVs in the segment, which include Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport, are available with a diesel engine variant.

The new Vitara Brezza comes with a revised front fascia that features LED projector headlamps, a new bumper that gets LED foglamps and an updated grille with faux carbon-fibre inserts. In the side profile, it gets new design machine cut alloy wheels that are available on the top-spec trim, while rest of the vehicle remains unchanged. The rear-end gets updated taillamps and a new bumper, which, like the unit at front, has a faux skid plate.

Powering the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift is a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that outputs a maximum power of 105 PS and a peak torque of 138 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic unit. The automatic variant comes equipped with an SHVS mild-hybrid variant. While the manual version offers an ARAI-tested fuel mileage of 17.03 kmpl, while the automatic model will offer 18.76 kmpl.

The top-spec ZXI+ trim of the 2020 Brezza comes with features like dual-tone alloy wheels, LED headlamps, LED foglamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel, reverse parking sensors with camera, auto-dimming IRVM, auto headlamps, sliding front armrest with cupholders, rain-sensing wipers, and electric-folding ORVMs.

Standard safety features available on all the trims of the Brezza facelift include ABS, dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat restraints, speed-sensing door locks, impact-sensing door unlock, seatbelt reminder for front passengers and high-speed alert.