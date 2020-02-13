2020 TVS Ntorq BSVI Version Launched, Price Up By Rs. 6,500

The 2020 TVS Ntorq BSVI model has been launched in the country for a starting price of Rs 65,975, which translates to a pretty massive hike of Rs 6,513 from the BSIV version

With the deadline to achieve compliance with the BSVI emission norms nearing, the car and bike manufacturers in the country have been busy rolling out updated versions of their offerings with BSVI-compliant engines. One of the latest two-wheeler models to have achieved compliance with the revised emission norms is the 2020 TVS Ntorq BSVI model, which has gone on sale at a starting price of Rs 65,975.

Compared to the outgoing version, which had a BSIV motor, the new 2020 TVS Ntorq BSVI version is Rs 6,513 costlier. This is a pretty significant hike in prices and it now remains to be seen if a price hike of almost 10 per cent would affect the popularity of the automatic scooter. Other than the revised engine, there are no other updates on the recently launched model.

Powering the 2020 TVS Ntorq BSVI model is a reworked version of the 124.79 cc single-cylinder engine of the earlier scooter. Specifications are yet to be revealed officially but it looks like there won’t be any change in the performance figures of the vehicle.

For reference, the BSIV version of the TVS Ntorq offered a maximum power of 9.4PS at 7,500 RPM along with a peak torque of 10.5Nm at 5,500RPM. In all likelihood, the carburettor system of the previous scooter has made way for a fuel-injection system. While this would have been the major factor in the steep increase in prices, it’s worth mentioning here that fuel-injection systems tend to offer increased refinement than carburettor systems.

Also, akin to the outgoing version, the 2020 TVS Ntorq BSVI model offers a long list of features, including a TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth system, Bluetooth-enabled speedo console, Navigation Assist, Last Parked Location Assist, Incoming Call Alert, Missed Call Alert, Auto Reply SMS, Phone Signal Strength, Phone Battery Strength and Ride Stats. The new-age instrument console even offers lap timer, 0-60 km/h acceleration time and Power/Eco mode indicator.

In another news update, it has come to light that the South India-based company plans to launch a new motorcycle that will share its platform with the TVS Apache RR310. In all likelihood, the new model will be an adventure motorcycle aimed squarely at the KTM 390 Adventure.