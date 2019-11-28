2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 Vs Pulsar NS160 Vs Gixxer 150 Vs Yamaha FZ15 – Comparison

Find out how the newly launched 2020 Apache RTR 160 4V scores against its closest 150 and 160cc rivals

TVS Motor Company has newly introduced the Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 motorcycle in India. The updated Apache RTR 160 4V features few cosmetic updates and a new RT-Fi technology that TVS call Race-Tuned Fuel Injection technology.

The 2020 RTR 160 4V and the 200 4V are the first BS6 TVS motorcycles in the country. The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V rivals against the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, Yamaha FZ15 V3.0 and the Suzuki Gixxer 150. Here we compare the newly launched motorcycle against its closest and popular 150 and 160cc rivals.

2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Rivals: Styling Comparison

The updated 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS-VI variant gets a new LED headlamp towards the front with new position lamps that replaced the old halogen headlamp setup.

Apart from the new headlamp unit, and the addition of new attractive graphics, there are no other styling changes made to the motorcycle. The Apache RTR 160 4V is available in racing red, metallic blue and knight black colour options.

Yamaha introduced the FZ15 V 3.0 towards January 2019. The updated motorcycle retained the sharp, muscular profile but received a completely new bodywork. The front profile of the motorcycle features a new faux air-vent design and LED headlamp setup that looks almost identical to the FZ25.

The motorcycle also gets a new single-piece seat that replaced the split seat unit. It also features a new raised handlebar that provides a more comfortable riding position. Towards the rear, the updated motorcycle has been fitted with a new single-piece aluminium grab handlebar.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 hasn’t received any major update since its launch in 2017. As far as its styling is concerned the NS 160 takes its styling inspiration from its elder sibling the NS 200. It also shares some of the body components as well including the instrument cluster with the NS200 while the overall dimension also looks identical to the NS200.

The Suzuki Gixxer 150 has received a thorough styling overhaul recently. The motorcycle now features a completely new LED headlamp assembly, a more muscular fuel tank with a sharp tank extension and a sleeker tail section.

The motorcycle gets a redesigned split seat which is now almost 15mm higher than its predecessor. The motorcycle also features a new rear tail lamp and tyre hugger. It gets a new dual -tone colour option – grey/black, blue/black and black.

2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Rivals: Engine Comparison

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS-VI variant is powered by an updated 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The unit paired with a five-speed gearbox produces about 15.8 bhp of peak power at 8,250 rpm and peak torque of 14.12 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm.

Specs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Yamaha FZ 15 V3.0 Engine single-cylinder, 4-stroke, oil-cooled engine air-cooled, two-valve, single-cylinder motor Displacement 159.7cc 149cc Power Output 15.8 bhp 13.2 bhp Torque Output 14.1 Nm 12.8 Nm Gearbox 5 speed 5 speed

The Yamaha FZ 15 V3.0 is powered by a 149cc, air-cooled, two-valve, single-cylinder motor. The unit paired with a five-speed gearbox produces about 13.2hp of peak power at 8,000rpm and 12.8Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 is powered by a 160.3 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor that produces about 15.3 bhp of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,400 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox as well.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 Suzuki Gixxer 150 single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, fuel-injected 160.3cc 155cc 15.5 Bhp 14.1 PS 14.6 Nm 14 Nm 5 speed 5 speed

The 2019 Gixxer 150 cc is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The unit paired with a five-speed gearbox produces about 14.1PS of peak power at 8,000rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.

2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Rivals: Suspension and Brakes

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V uses a telescopic suspension setup at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear, while there is a rear disc brake variant option is also available on offer. A single-channel ABS is offered as standard with the motorcycle.

The Yamaha FZ15 V3.0 too depends on a telescopic suspension setup at the front and monoshock setup at the rear. The motorcycle uses a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. A rear disc brake option is also available as standard. A single-channel ABS is offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 uses a telescopic suspension setup at the front and monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. A rear disc brake is also available as an option. A single-channel ABS is offered as a standard for the safety of the rider.

Just like its other rivals here the Gixxer 150 too offers a telescopic setup at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are taken care of by a disc brake on both ends. A single-channel ABS is offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V prices start at Rs 99,950 (ex-showroom). The Yamaha FZ 15 V3.0 prices start at Rs 1,02 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 prices start at Rs 92,860 (ex-showroom). The Suzuki Gixxer 150 prices start at Rs 1,00,212 lakh (ex-showroom).

2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Rivals: Comparison verdict

The updated 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V features few cosmetic changes and an updated BS-VI compliant motors with fuel injection technology. The updated Apache RTR 160 4V produces comparatively more power and torque than its rival the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, the Suzuki Gixxer 150 and the Yamaha FZ15 V3.0.

When we talk about features the Apache RTR 160 4V offers almost everything that its rival has to offer. There is also no denying the fact the Apache RTR 160 is also the sportiest looking motorcycle compared to its rivals here. Moreover, with BSVI compliant engine, the 160 4V has been attractively priced as well.