2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 Fi Launched At Rs. 99,050

The BSVI-compliant 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Fi costs Rs 7,600 more than the BS-IV version

TVS, the popular homegrown bike manufacturer, recently launched the BSVI-compliant version of the Apache RTR 160 4V Fi. The new model comes with a BSVI-compliant engine that will help it remain on sale even after the stricter emission norms come in action on April 1, 2020. Here is all you need to know about the new model.

1. Price

The front disc-rear drum brake variant of the new model has been priced at Rs 99,950*, which is Rs 7,600 more than what the outgoing model with BSIV-compliant engine was on sale at. The front & rear disc brake variant of the updated RTR 160 costs Rs 1.03 lakh*, which is Rs 7,694 higher than the earlier version.

Along with the new RTR 160 4V, the company has also released the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, which costs Rs 1.24 lakh. The price increment is courtesy the updates that have been given to the engine to achieve compliance with the BSVI emission norms. It may be noted here that India is leapfrogging BSV emission norms by jumping straight from BSIV to BSVI regulations.

2. Features

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes with an LED headlamp and new rear view mirrors. Both these updates should enhance the safety quotient owing to better illumination and clearer view of the road behind.

The features list of the newly updated motorcycle includes an n-built, first in segment GTT (Glide Through Traffic) capability, which, as per TVS Motor Company’s claim, offers assistance in ‘low-speed urban riding and enables an extremely smooth and controlled ride.’

3. Specs

Powering the 2020 Apache RTR 160 4V is a 159.7 cc oil-cooled engine that comes mated to a 5-speed transmission. The motor outputs a maximum power of 16.02 PS and a peak torque of 14.2 Nm. Compared to the BSIV version, there is a small reduction in power and torque figures as maximum power has come down from 16.80 PS, while the peak torque is down from 14.8 Nm as it now comes with Fi engine instead of carburater.

4. Colours

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in three colour options- Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black.

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi