2020 Toyota Fortuner Legender Spotted In The Open; Looks Fantabulous

2020 Toyota Fortuner Legender gets a host of visual upgrades compared to the standard Fortuner facelift along with exclusive features

Last week, Toyota unveiled the facelifted Fortuner in the standard and Legender trims. While the standard version will likely be introduced in India early next year, the chances of the Legender’s arrival are high in the near future. We have seen official pictures of the Fortuner Legender from Toyota but the real world images do give a different perspective.

The 2020 Toyota Fortuner Legender is a big departure in term of aesthetics compared to the regular model as it is more in line with the latest crop of SUVs sold by the Japanese auto major globally. It is essentially the sportier and distinctive version of the facelifted Fortuner with a sharp upper grille section, a prominent lower grille and sleeker dual LED projector headlamps with L-shaped integrated DRLs.

The front bumper is more aggressive and the red body paint goes well with the black finished pillars, integrated rear spoiler and roof giving a dual-tone appearance. It rides on 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels and the rear end features bumper with vertical blades in L-shape. What you see in the pictures is the Emotional Red with black roof two-tone shade.

Customers can also opt for White Pearl CS with black roof and Attitude Black Mica paint schemes. On the inside, the Fortuner Legender retains the layout and other elements as the standard model in addition to new equipment. It gets a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, nine-speaker JBL audio, ambient lighting, dual USB ports, wireless charging facility, etc.

Other key features include a suite of Toyota Safety Sense active features such as Lane Departure Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Pre-Collision System, panoramic view monitor, and so on. Mechanically, the Legender gets new shock absorbers for improved ride quality compared to the regular Fortuner. It can be bought with either the 2.4-litre diesel or the heavily updated 2.8-litre diesel unit.

The former is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 150 PS and 400 Nm and it has been tuned for better fuel economy while the latter develops 204 PS and 500 Nm, at an increase of 27 PS and 50 Nm compared to the previous mill. The bigger oil-burner also gets balancer shaft for reduced vibrations and engine noise.

Pic Source: Toyota FB Group