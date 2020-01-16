2020 Tata Tiago Specs & Features Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

2020 Tata Tiago facelift will be available in four trim levels, namely XE, XT, XZ and XZ+, and will be launched in the coming weeks

Tata revealed the 2020 BS6 facelift of the Tiago hatchback earlier this week, with the car confirmed to be launched later this month. Even though the design, as well as the powertrain of the 2020 Tiago are not a secret anymore, Tata is yet to reveal the specs, feature list, and the variants of the hatch.

However, all those details have reportedly been leaked online. According to the leaked variant list, the car will be available in four trims – XE, XT, XZ and XZ+, with the latter two getting an optional automatic transmission. The base ‘XE’ variant will be equipped with features like a digital instrument cluster, manual HVAC, electric power steering with tilt adjust and adjustable front head rests.

Over the XE variant, the XT trim will come with power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, ‘Connect Next’ infotainment by Harman with 4 speakers and Bluetooth connectivity, reverse camera and remote central locking.

Tiago XE Tiago XT Tiago XZ/XZA Body Colored Bumper R14 Full Wheel Covers 7″ Touchscreen Infotainment By Harman R14 Hub Caps Power Window Front/Rear Steering Mounted Control Front Power Outlets Electric Adjustment For Outside Mirrors Auto Fold ORVM with Welcome Function Dual Tone Interiors Body Colored Door Handles Front Fog Lamps 2.5″ Driver Information System Connectnext Infotainment By Harman Rear Defogger Digital Instrument Cluster 4 Speakers Rear Smart Wiper and Washer Immobilizer Bluetooth Height Adjustable Driver Seat Manual HVAC Rear Parking Sensors with Display 4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters Electric Power Steering LED turn Indicators with ORVM Android Auto, Apple CarPlay Adjustable ORVM Rear Parcel Shelf Cooled Glove Box ABS with EBD and CSC Remote Central Locking One Shot Driver Power Window Front Dual Airbags Rear Parking Sensors Tiago XZ+/XZA+ Overspeed Alert Dual Tone Roof Occupant Detection Sensors FATC Adjustable Front Head Rests 15″ Dual Tone Alloy Wheels Seat Belt With Pretensioners and Load Limiters Driver + Co-Driver Seat Belt Reminder Tilt Adjustable Steering Full Fabric Seats

The XZ and XZA (automatic) variants come packed with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 4 additional tweeters, steering mounted controls, height adjustable driver’s seat, one touch driver power window and a cooled gloved box. On the outside, the XZ trim line gets a rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, front fog lamps and auto fold ORVMs with welcome function.

The top-end XZ+ and XZA+ variants will exclusively be offered with a dual tone paint scheme, automatic climate control and 15-inch dual tone alloy wheels, over the XZ trim. On the safety front, Tata is offering ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control, seatbelt with pre-tensioners and load limiter, a high-speed alert system, driver and front passenger seat belt reminders and front dual airbags as standard across the range.

The Tiago facelift will be available in 6 paint schemes, which are – Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Victory Yellow, Pure Silver, Tectonic Blue and Daytona Grey. A black roof option will also be available with all exterior colours.