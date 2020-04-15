2020 Suzuki Burgman 200 Launched In Japan With New Colours

2020 Suzuki Burgman 200 does not come with any price change except for the addition of new paint schemes this time around in Japan

The new version of the Burgman 200 has been introduced in the Japanese market. It has received very little updates including brand new paint schemes without any increase in cost. The outgoing model was on sale with Matte Fibroin Grey Metallic, Matte Black Metallic and Brilliant White paint schemes.

The Grey and Black metallic colours are no more and instead, Suzuki has added Matte Platinum Silver Metallic and Titan Black. The 2020 Suzuki Burgman 200 features sporty twin headlamps, a noticeably tall windscreen, wide and cushioned seats for long touring purposes, a spacious front pocket, DC socket, etc.

Since the maxi scooter has generous proportions, the Japanese manufacturer has utilised its dimensions to have under seat storage volume of 41 litres. Nothing has changes in terms of performance as well as the Burgman 200 continues to be powered by a 199 cc single-cylinder SOHC water-cooled four-stroke engine.

The fuel-injected powertrain is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 18 PS at 8,000 rpm and 16 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. It is connected to a V-belt CVT automatic transmission. It is claimed to deliver fuel efficiency of around 36 kmpl. The Burgman 200 tips the weighing scale at 163 kilograms.

With no change in prices, the 2020 Suzuki Burgman 200 carries a sticker tag of JPY 485,000 (Rs. 3.40 lakh). Less than a couple of months ago, Suzuki launched the BSVI compliant Burgman Street 125 in India with a price of Rs. 77,900 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It costs around Rs. 7,000 more than the BSIV-spec variant.

The 124 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine is fuel injected to produce 8.7 PS and 10 Nm of torque. The torque output is slightly lower by 0.2 Nm compared to the outgoing BSIV variant. It was displayed first at the 2020 Auto Expo and gains a new colour scheme as well – a Matte Bordeaux Red in place of Glass Sparkle Black. The slightly bigger Burgman Street 180 is also in the works reportedly.