2020 Skoda Octavia Interior Design Teased In Official Sketches

Skoda has officially revealed the sketches of what the interiors of the upcoming Octavia would look like

The 2020 Skoda Octavia has been spotted on various occasions abroad in sedan and estate forms. Just two days ago, Skoda had teased us with a video of the upcoming Octavia, with an official world premiere date of November 11. Now, the Czech-origin manufacturer has revealed sketches of the interiors of the upcoming Octavia.

The sketches reveal a completely revamped dashboard, as compared to the previous-gen model. It features a large floating touchscreen infotainment system, along with a separate digital multi info display. An all new two-spoke steering wheel design has also been showcased, with scroll wheels for easier operation of various functions.

Oliver Stefani, Head of Skoda Design said, “The shape of the dashboard has been inspired by the typical ŠKODA face and offers support for your hand when you are using the free-standing central display. We have also created a brand new design for the steering wheel and, for the first time, our automatic transmission features a shift-by-wire system, which has enabled us to design a central console with a completely new feature. This has influenced a lot of the interior design too.”

Globally, the fourth-gen Octavia will be launched in early 2020. In India, it might take a little longer and a launch in the second half of 2020 can be expected. The 2020 Octavia will likely be unveiled by Skoda in India at the 2020 Auto Expo, set to take place in February next year.

Given the decision to merge the Skoda and Volkswagen groups in India to form a merged entity called ‘Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’, the 2020 Octavia might as well share its powertrains with Volkswagen models.

Currently, Skoda offers the Octavia with three engine options in India; a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine that makes 150 PS/250 Nm, a bigger 1.8-litre TSI engine which produces 180 PS of power and 250 Nm torque, and a 2.0-litre diesel unit which is good for 143 PS power and 320 Nm torque.

Performance-oriented vRS spec-model could also hit our shores at a later date. Upon launch, the 2020 Octavia will rival against other D-segment sedans in India including recently facelifted Hyundai Elantra and Honda Civic.