2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird X Caught Testing With New Classic 350 – Video

The upcoming 2020 RE Classic and Thunderbird X models will receive cosmetic and mechanical updates along with a new BS6 compliant engine

We already have reported about Royal Enfield testing their next-generation Thunderbird and Classic models. Now a new video of the upcoming Royal Enfield Thunderbird X and Classic BS6 models has surfaced on the internet. In this video, we can clearly watch the upcoming 2020 Thunderbird and Classic BS6 test mules testing together.

The upcoming Thunderbird and Classic BS6 models will use a double-cradle frame that will likely be lighter than the current generation models. The 2020 Classic will retain the same round-shaped retro-styled halogen headlamps towards the front while the suspension duties will be handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear that replaces the gas-charged units found on the current motorcycle.

Apart from these changes, the Classic series will also feature a restyled seat, new exhaust routing, updated switchgear, slightly reposition brake lever, footpegs, and a redesigned taillamp. The Thunderbird X, on the other hand, will also retain its retro styling. The front profile will feature a round shaped headlamp while the fuel tank will now feature a chrome lid.

Take a closer look and you will also notice that the Thunderbird X test mule also gets a slightly lowered handlebar than the current model while the footpegs are also slightly front set as well. The next-generation Thunderbird X cruiser also features a split seat setup that replaced the single-piece unit found on the current generation model.

Besides these few cosmetic updates, the motorcycle still retains the telescopic fork setup at the front and twin spring suspension setup at the rear. The braking duties of the Classic and Thunderbird X models are handled by a disc brake on both ends. Both the motorcycle will also receive a dual-channel ABS as standard for the safety of the rider.

Both the Classic and Thunderbird BS6 model range will be powered by an updated BS6 compliant engine. These updated engines could receive a slightly bigger displacement and power upgrade as well. For your information, the 499cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine makes about 27.57 PS of peak power and 41.3 Nm of peak torque.

The 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled carbureted motor, on the other hand, produces about 20.07 PS of peak power and 28 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are paired with a 5-speed gearbox.