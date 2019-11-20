2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird Launch Expected In Next 3 Months

The upcoming 2020 Thunderbird cruiser will feature a new styling, underpinning and an updated BS6 compliant engine

Royal Enfield is readying their new generation Classic and Thunderbird range of motorcycles for the Indian market. Both the upcoming models were spotted testing on many different occasions showcasing almost a new cosmetic or mechanical change each time.

The Indian manufacturer is expected to make a strong comeback in sales with the launch of the new motorcycles. Royal Enfield has also been hit with the sales slowdown hampering the auto industry as a whole and the BSVI models with updated mechanicals could draw in more audience into the brand’s fold.

Here are the top 5 things to expect from the upcoming 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird

1. Styling

Expect the upcoming Thunderbird cruiser to feature a slightly smaller redesigned round headlamp towards the front, a single pod instrument cluster, a redesigned fuel tank, side panels and split seats. The test mule was also spotted with a slightly shorter rear fender, repositioned taillamp, and side turn indicators.

2. Updated Powertrain

The 2020 RE Thunderbird will be powered by an updated BS6 compliant motor. This is the same motor that will also power the 2020 Classic 350 Cruiser as well. The updated engine could get a slightly bigger displacement and likely will receive a power upgrade as well.

The carburettor unit of the 346cc mill will likely be replaced by a new fuel injection system to meet the stricter BS6 emission norms. The more powerful 499cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder unit on the other hand, already gets a fuel injection system as standard.

3. Updated underpinning

The upcoming Royal Enfield Thunderbird will use a new double-cradle chassis. The cruiser will rely on a telescopic suspension setup at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The position of the front disc brake has also been altered from the left to the right side of the wheel.

The Thunderbird will also get a rear disc brake to bring the motorcycle to a halt. A dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

4. Updated Ergonomics

The footpegs of the motorcycle have been moved forward for a more relaxed cruiser like riding position while the handlebar also has been moved slightly forward for a more relaxed riding stance.

5. Expected pricing and rival

Expect the upcoming Thunderbird to be priced at least Rs 15,000-20,000 over the current generation model. The current generation Thunderbird is priced Rs 1.64 Lakh (ex-showroom).

The upcoming 2020 Royal Enfield Thunderbird will rival directly against the likes of the Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS and the Bajaj Dominar 400 when it finally launches here next year.