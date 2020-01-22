2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 First Ride Review – Video

2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 produces slightly lesser power and similar torque outputs compared to the outgoing BS4 model

Royal Enfield has introduced the BSVI compliant Himalayan in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and it comes with noticeable updates alongside the updated engine to meet BSVI emission standards. Firstly, Royal Enfield has added two new colour schemes to the Himalayan’s range and they are Lake Blue and Rock Red and they do bring in a refreshed vibe.

The other paint schemes in which the adventure motorcycle is sold are Gravel Grey, Sleet Grey, Granite Black and Snow White. The Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey editions are priced a little higher at Rs. 1.89 lakh apiece (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new blue and red colours, on the other hand, do ask for a premium close to Rs. 2,000.

The most significant of the updates in the 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan is the switchable ABS (ABS disconnected from the rear wheel if desired) and it enables the rider more flexibility to have real off-roading fun. With the adv space booming in the domestic market, several bike makers are indeed stepping up to the game.

The Himalayan has long been a favourite adventure motorcycle courtesy of its performance characteristics and the price tag that does not dig a big hole in your pocket. The Indian brand has listened to the customers’ feedback over the years and resultantly the changes to the braking mechanism meant the stopping distance has reduced.

Additionally, the side stand allows more lean and the hazard lamp switch is another worthy inclusion. The slightly revised instrument panel is backlit in white colour. The updated BSVI engine produces 24.3 bhp (slightly lower than the previous version) and the torque remains identical at 32 Nm.

The ECU has also been said to have upgraded to aid in better overall performance. The first ride review of the 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan from Dino’s Vault Youtube channel is linked above and you can see very well see his first impression on the ride and the improvements made to the updated model.