2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch Expected Early Next Year

2020 RE Classic 350 comes with a number of cosmetic updates as seen in spy pics while the engine will be BSVI compliant upon arrival

Royal Enfield has been facing tough times in recent months due to the overall declining trend in the domestic two-wheeler market as well as the sharp drop in its best-selling models. Most notably, the Classic 350 is suffering huge sales slump every month despite the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 breaking new barriers in garnering volume.

The 650 Twins registered more than 1,750 units in June 2019 but at the expense of heavily declining numbers of the 500 cc Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird. The homegrown manufacturer is indeed working on the next-generation range of its popular retro motorcycles judging by the often-surfacing spy pictures on the internet.

With BSVI deadline fast approaching, two- and four-wheeler brands are working overboard to meet the stringent emission standards coming into effect from April 2020 ahead of time. Royal Enfield is no different as it is upgrading powertrains as well as the giving thorough changes to the exterior of Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird series.

The new set of spy images showcase the 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 undisguised and the test bikes have no badges on them. Some of the highlighting changes include new exhaust routing, revised footpegs and repositioned brake level while the switchgear and instrument console has also been updated.

It appears that the headlamp will continue to be a halogen unit and the suspension duties will be dealt with by telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear replacing the gas-charged unit found currently. The next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits on the double-cradle frame and the headlight will likely continue to be given halogen illumination.

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer will likely offer dual-channel ABS as standard. The existing engine could see an increase in cubic capacity as well as performance in its BSVI avatar. Moreover, a possible new six-speed transmission should enhance the touring abilities of the Classic 350 and the kick starter will be absent for good.