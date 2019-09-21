2020 Renault Kwid Climber Facelift Spied Undisguised With SUV-ish Design

The 2020 Renault Kwid facelift will launch in the coming months and will be available with BSVI-compliant engines and various styling upgrades that will come from Triber

So far, the Renault Kwid has been the only small car that has made a slight impact on the popularity of the Maruti Alto twins. However, with launch of the upcoming Maruti S-Presso, the entry-level hatchback from the French carmaker would have the added responsibility of rivalling another model from Maruti Suzuki’s stables.

Recently, we spotted a fully uncamouflaged unit of the 2020 Renault Kwid facelift parked alongside a Triber. The new model, which was seen in the Climber trim, features several styling updates for its exterior and interior. The same set of updates will be even seen on the other variants of the Maruti Alto rival.

The 2020 Renault Kwid Climber facelift carries a comprehensively updated front fascia which looks a lot like the front-end of the K-ZE electric vehicle that has just been launched in China. A highlight of the front styling package is the multi-tier lighting arrangement. This lighting setup was first seen on the Tata Harrier and is now even available on the MG Hector, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue.

The headlamps of the 2020 Renault Kwid facelift are positioned on the front bumper, while a sleek pair of LED DRLs is positioned at the hood-level. The front-end even carries a new bumper that houses a wider grille. The latter is in line with the company’s latest styling language and a similar arrangement is seen on almost all of its latest models.

In the side profile, the 2020 Renault Kwid facelift gets alloy wheels, at least on the Climber variant. Now, this is an upgrade that many have been waiting for as the Kwid has so far been available only with steel wheels. The rear-end gets revised tail lamps that have C-shaped LED inserts to enhance the overall appeal of the Maruti Alto and S-Presso rival.

Even the interior of the 2020 Renault Kwid facelift will carry a handful of updates. The current digital instrumentation of the Kwid will make way for the same unit that is available on the Triber. Other than that, the car will even receive the same touchscreen infotainment unit that is available on the recently launched MPV. The cabin will also have colour-coordinated door handles, AC surrounds and gear lever bezel.

Powering the 2020 Renault Kwid facelift will be the same 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre engines that power the current model. However, these motors will be BSVI-compliant. The smaller of the two engines offers a maximum power of 54 PS and a peak torque of 72 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The bigger engine offers 68 PS and 91 Nm and is available with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT.

Pic Source: Narender