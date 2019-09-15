2020 RE Classic’s Instrument Cluster Rendered Based On Spyshot

The upcoming 2020 Royal Enfield Classic and Thunderbird will feature a semi-digital instrument cluster and a revised rotary switchgear

The last few spy shots of the 2020 Royal Enfield Classic model revealed a redesigned instrument cluster and switchgear. Based on those spy shots digital artist Shoeb Kalania created a rendering of the upcoming 2020 Royal Enfield Classic’s cockpit.

The updated instrument cluster will get an analogue speedometer similar to the current RE Classic model while the rest of the information like the engine check signal and fuel indicators will be displayed on the digital screen. The test mule, however, misses out the amp meter so the digital artist used his own imagination and added a round digital unit and to be quite honest the digital unit looks far more sensible and practical than the old unit.

Expect the new semi-digital instrument cluster to also provide more information including a fuel level indicator, an odometer, and trip meter as well. The keyhole of the motorcycle will be positioned towards the left-hand side of the console just like the current model.

Apart from the new instrument cluster the rendering image also gives us a glimpse of the new rotary style dials that will replace the current switchgear of the motorcycle. The right side switchgear will feature an engine kill switch and a start switch in the same button.

The left-hand side switchgear will feature the high/low beam button and perhaps a separate pass switch that will be easier to operate when needed. Just like the Classic models expect the upcoming RE Thunderbird X series motorcycles to also feature the same rotary styled switchgear as well.

Besides the new instrument cluster and switchgear, the upcoming RE Classic and Thunderbird models will also feature a few more cosmetic updates. The 346cc, the single-cylinder engine will also benefit from a fuel injection system to comply with the soon to be implanted stricter BS6 emission norms.

The bigger and more powerful 499cc unit, on the other hand, gets fuel injection as standard. We are not exactly sure about their performance figures at this moment but do not expect it to be much different from the existing motorcycles.