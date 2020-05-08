2020 Nissan Kicks With 1.3L Mercedes-Derived Petrol Engine – Details

2020 Nissan Kicks gets the new 1.3-litre turbocharged KR13 petrol engine developing 156 PS and 254 Nm; most powerful motor in mid-size SUV segment

Nissan India has today launched the 2020 version of the Kicks with several changes on the inside as well as mechanically and a raft of new features making it a more compelling prospect in the mid-size SUV segment than before. Offered in seven variants including two automatic trims (XL 1.5, XV 1.5, XV 1.3, XV Premium 1.3, XV Premium (O) 1.3, XV CVT, XV Premium CVT), the 2020 Nissan Kicks comes with a brand new petrol engine courtesy of the more stringent BSVI emission standards.

The 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine made its domestic premiere under the bonnet of the Renault Duster in February at the 2020 Auto Expo. While it is certain to be expanded across the premium vehicles sold by both the brands, the Kicks has been the first to officially receive it. The BSVI compliant motor is derived from Mercedes-Benz and it becomes the most powerful in its class.

The KR13 unit generates 156 PS maximum power and 254 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a six-speed manual or an optional X-tronic CVT automatic transmission. It comes equipped with dual variable timing for reduced emission levels and delivers higher torque output at low rpm. Moreover, the CVT is claimed to be 40 per cent more efficient. The engine borrows cylinder coating technology from the mighty GT-R sportscar.

The 1.5-litre diesel continues in XL and XV trims developing 106 PS and 142 Nm, only with an MT. The colour options in which the 2020 Nissan Kicks is made available are Silver, Night Shade, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Pearl White and Deep Blue Pearl along with dual-tone shades like Bronze Grey with Amber Orange, Fire Red with Onyx Black, and Pearl White with Onyx Black. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said:

“The all-new Nissan KICKS comes in 7 variants reiterating our brand philosophy of keeping customers at the heart of everything towards delivering exciting packages for an enriching experience. The variants present class-leading, accessible and affordable features to the customers to enjoy maximum value proposition in the segment,”

To make the offering more attractive, Nissan has provided the 2020 Kicks with two-year/50,000 km standard warranty, as well as free road side assistance subscription for 2 years available in more than 1500 cities, and it can be extended up to five years/1 lakh km. The Japanese manufacturer has also made available a pre-paid maintenance service package with a starting price of Rs. 2,099 per year.

The entry-level variant features Nissan Connect with Smart watch connectivity, automatic AC with rear AC vent, cooled glove box, twin parcel shelf, dual front airbags, ABD with EBD and BA Brake Assist, electrically adjustable ORVMs, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door unlock, and shark fin antenna.

Some of the highlight features in the 2020 Nissan Kicks are four airbags, VSM, ESC, TC, HSA, cruise control, cornering front fog lamps, leather-wrapped dash, dual-tone dashboard, remote engine start, idle start/stop technology, rain sensing wiper, a large touchscreen infotainment with in-built Voice recognition and so on.