2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 99.90 Lakh

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS has bigger proportions than the outgoing model and it comes loaded with features on the inside

Late last year, Mercedes-Benz confirmed the arrival of the new GLS to India and despite the difficult economic scenarios, it has finally gone of sale locally. With a price of Rs. 99.90 lakh for the petrol version, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS also costs the same for the diesel variant (ex-showroom, introductory). The GLS is one of the top-sellers for the German manufacturer across the globe.

The luxury SUV derived from the S-Class is the largest SUV made by the brand and it has a length of more than five metres. The monocoque SUV has received several updates in its new avatar and is bigger than the previous model as longer wheelbase meant more space for the occupants in the second and final rows alongside being longer and wider.

It unmistakenly adapts the brand’s latest design language followed across the board with an upright front fascia boasting two large slats housing the three-pointed star logo, sleek headlamps with integrated DRLs, muscular bonnet and character lines, prominent skid plate, tall pillars and sporty 21-inch alloy wheels. Besides being a roomier SUV, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS is also high of comfort, convenience, safety, assistive and connective features.

Some of the key equipment includes a large 12.3-inch digital instrument display, 12.3-inch latest MBUX infotainment system, adjustable air suspension, heated seats, five-zone climate control, wireless charging, gesture control, active brake assist, nine airbags, blind spot monitoring, touchpad on the centre console and a brand new steering wheel to name a few.

For India, Mercedes-Benz offers a 3.0-litre petrol engine (400 d 4MATIC) developing 367 horsepower and 500 Nm of peak torque while the 3.0-litre diesel unit (450 4MATIC) kickS out 330 horsepower and 700 Nm. As for the transmission, a nine-speed automatic transmission is standard transferring power to all the four wheels through an AWD system.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS continues to compete against BMW X7, Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, and Audi Q8. It is brought into the country via CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and assembled locally at Mercedes-Benz’s plant in Chakan near Pune.