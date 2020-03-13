2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza Vs 2020 Tata Nexon – Base Variant Comparison

The base petrol variant of the Tata Nexon undercuts the entry-level model of the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza by about Rs 40,000

Tata launched the Nexon facelift in January this year, while Maruti Suzuki chose to showcase the mid-life refresh of the Vitara Brezza at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. The facelift brought along BS6-compliance for the Nexon as well as the Vitara Brezza, but while the former retained its original powertrains, the latter is now equipped with an all-new petrol motor.

With the rising competition in the sub-compact SUV segment, as well as the mandatory safety norms means that the entry-level variants of both the cars are even better packed than before. We compare the Tata Nexon E petrol with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi to see which SUV offers a better value for your money, take a read –

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi Vs Tata Nexon XE – Powertrain

The Vitara Brezza facelift has been plonked with Maruti Suzuki’s BS6-compliant 1.5L petrol powertrain, that generates 105 PS of maximum power at 6000 rpm and 138 Nm peak torque at 4400 rpm. The transmission duties on the base LXi trim are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The 2020 Tata Nexon gets a BS6-compliant 1.2L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol motor which puts out 120 PS of power at 5500 rpm and 170 Nm peak torque which is available between 1750 – 4400 rpm, which is 15 PS and 22 Nm more than what the Vitara Brezza makes. Also, the Nexon XE comes with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi Vs Tata Nexon XE – Features

The Vitara Brezza comes with halogen projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 16-inch steel wheels, LED tail lamps, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs and turn indicators on the ORVMs on the outside as standard.

Inside the cabin, Vitara Brezza LXi comes equipped with features like a 2-din music system with Bluetooth, power windows on all four doors, manual AC controls, tilt-adjust for the steering wheel, keyless entry and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

The Tata Nexon XE also gets projector headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels, manual AC controls and tilt-adjust for steering. However, it only gets front power windows. However, Tata has also equipped it with additional features like a digital instrument cluster along with multiple driving modes as standard.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi Vs Tata Nexon XE – Safety

In terms of safety equipment, both the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi and the Tata Nexon XE are equally packed. Both the cars come with dual frontal airbags, rear parking sensors, a high-speed alert system, front seat belt reminders and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi Vs Tata Nexon XE – Price

Maruti Suzuki has priced the entry-level trim of the Vitara Brezza at Rs 7.34 lakh which is about Rs 40,000 more than the Nexon XE, which Tata retails at Rs 6.94 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Interestingly, the Tata Nexon is currently the second most affordable sub-4m SUV in the Indian market after the Hyundai Venue.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi Vs Tata Nexon XE – Comparison Verdict

While the 2020 Tata Nexon XE undercuts the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi by Rs 40,000, it also gets a more powerful turbocharged engine over the latter. However, the base variants of both the cars are pretty well packed and go neck and neck against each other with very less to separate the two in terms of equipment on offer.

The Vitara Brezza gets a more boxy and squarish design, and feels more like an SUV as compared to the Tata Nexon facelift, which might get a more mature front fascia than the pre-facelift model, but is still quite curvy. Moreover, we believe it largely depends on your taste and preferences.