2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rendered Based On Spyshot

While the design changes on the outside are subtle, the car will get a new infotainment system and new upholstery on the inside

Maruti is all set to launch the new 2020 Dzire in a month. The car’s production has commenced and it is on its way to the dealerships as we speak. The car has been spied several times being tested and with the limited visuals, IAB has rendered how the car might look like when it arrives in the flesh.

As with most Maruti’s cars, the mid-cycle refresh for the Dzire will not change much in terms of design. The render shows a new single front grille instead of the separate upper and lower grille in the current model. Also new will be a bumper and a new front fog lamp garnish.

The side and rear will mostly be the same. The car might sit on a new set of 15-inch precision-cut alloy wheels, restyled bumpers and tweaked tail lamps. On the inside, the car will retain a majority of elements from the current model. Two of the changes that are most likely to make it into the new model are new upholstery and a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with the brand’s SmartPlay studio.

The current model is available with a BS-IV K12M 1.2L VVT petrol engine and the BS-IV D13A 1.3L DDiS 190 diesel engine. The former returns a fuel economy of 21.21 km/l and the latter delivers 28.40 km/l. Transmission choices are 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual.

However, the car is also speculated to carry the Progressive mild-hybrid system-equipped BS-VI K12N 1.2L Dualjet Dual VVT petrol engine. This will output 90 PS and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission choices will be the same, while the maximum fuel economy rating will be as high as 24.12 km/l.