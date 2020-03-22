2020 Maruti Dzire Facelift Vs Old Dzire – Specs & Features Comparison

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift continues to rival the likes of the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and the Tata Tigor in India

Maruti Suzuki on Friday launched a mid-life facelifted model for its highest-selling sedan in India, the Dzire. The new car has been priced at Rs 5.89 lakh for the base LXi trim, which goes up to Rs 8.80 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end ZXi+ variant with an automatic transmission. While the changes as compared to the outgoing pre-facelift model are limited, some updates are noteworthy.

Take a read to know more about what exactly has changed on the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift as compared to the pre-facelfit version –

1) Exterior Design

While the dimensions of the sub-4m sedan remain unchanged, Maruti Suzuki has updated the front-end of the car to make it look bold and dominant. The small rectangular radiator grille of the pre-facelift model has been replaced for a much larger cascading unit, with chrome outlining.

In addition, L-shaped chrome accents have been equipped on the front fog lamp housings. The car sports the same set of 15-inch precision cut two-tone alloy wheels as the outgoing model. No changes have been made to the rear-end of the car, except the rear parking sensors are now flush-fitted into the bumper.

2) Interiors

Inside the cabin, the car continues to feature a two-tone layout, however, the wood accent on the dashboard now gets a natural gloss effect. To make the car feel more premium, champagne trim accents have also been added in some places.

3) Features

Maruti Suzuki has updated the car’s infotainment system, and it now features the latest version of the carmaker’s SmartPlay Studio, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Apart from that, it now also gets a coloured TFT multi-info display, and cruise control has also been added. On the safety front, the 2020 Dzire comes with ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with hill-hold function.

4) Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki has equipped the Dzire facelift with its BS6-compliant 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine that comes with the idle start-stop function. The said engine puts out 90 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm peak torque, as against the previous engine which was rated at 83 PS/113 Nm. The engine can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission or an AGS gearbox.

Since the Japanese carmaker has decided to stop selling diesel vehicles in the country, the 1.3-litre DDiS engine offered with the pre-facelift model has also been discontinued.