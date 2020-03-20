2020 Maruti Dzire Facelift Launched In India From Rs. 5.89 Lakh

2020 Maruti Dzire facelift gets exterior and interior updates along with a new Dual Jet K-series BSVI petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has the Dzire as its top-selling sedan within the domestic range for several years. It competes against Honda Amaze, recently launched Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo. The sub-four-metre sedan is being sold since 2008 and it has definitely set the bars up high.

The latest iteration released in 2017 elevated the competitive sense by quite a few notches. To expand the lifecycle of the existing third generation model, Maruti Suzuki has launched the facelifted version today with a starting price of Rs. 5.89 lakh for the LXi and it goes up to Rs. 8.80 lakh for the range-topping ZXi+ AGS (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

It is in response to the recently facelifted Tata Tigor and the entry of the all-new Hyundai Aura that boasts design, interior and feature changes. We showed you first exclusive pictures of the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift early this month and it gets two new rich colours namely Premium Silver and Phoenix Red.

S.No Variants 2020 Maruti Dzire Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) 1. LXi Rs. 5.89 lakh 2. VXi Rs. 6.79 lakh 3. VXi AGS Rs. 7.31 lakh 4. ZXi Rs. 8.00 lakh 5. ZXi AGS Rs. 8.80 lakh 6. ZXi+ Rs. 8.28 lakh 7. ZXi+ AGS Rs. 8.80 lakh

On the outside, the updated Dzire comes with revisions to the front fascia but nothing too dramatic to differentiate itself from the outgoing model. The hexagonal grille has grown in size and the headlights have become slightly sharper in appearance. The fog lamp housing is brand new as well bringing a fresh vibe to the sedan. The overall dimensions will be kept similar as it is a mid-life update, so is the silhouette and the rear gets subtle cosmetic changes too.

Maruti Suzuki will add new features like wooden finish to enhance its premium appeal, seats with 3D look, ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with Hill Hold function, cruise control, flush type parking sensors, latest version of 17.78 cm Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition and cloud-based functions enabling news feed, latest weather and live traffic updates.

Other key additions include TFT multi-information display, auto foldable outside rear view mirrors with key sync and bigger brakes. As for the engine, the 2020 Dzire will use a new 1.2-litre Dual Jet K-series Dual VVT four-cylinder petrol engine with segment-first idle start/stop technology.

Maruti Suzuki says it has higher compression ratio, cooled EGR system and piston cooling jet for better engine efficiency and friction reduction. The powertrain can also be found in the Baleno developing 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm. It is mated to a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT with 23.26 kmpl and 24.12 kmpl claimed fuel economy respectively. ESP and Hill Hold function are restricted to the AMT (AGS) variants.