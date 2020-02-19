2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus (Facelift) Spied Again, Launch Soon

2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus, which is about to be launched with a slew of minor upgrades, was recently spied undergoing road-tests on the public streets of Gurgaon

Launch in 2018, the Mahindra TUV300 Plus has been fairly popular in the Tier II and Tier III markets, where it has replaced the earlier generation of people-mover’s from the homegrown carmaker. That said, in spite of a pretty decent demand, the larger version of the company’s sub-4-metre SUV will soon receive a slew of minor updates that will make it a more likeable package.

As is fairly obvious, the Mahindra TUV300 Plus shares a lot with its sub-4-metre sibling as it comes with the same base design and most of the mechanical components. In fact, the updated TUV300 Plus will have pretty much the same updates that were received by the refreshed version of its compact SUV sibling.

What this means is that the upcoming makeover would bring in a new front fascia that will have an updated set of headlamps, revised front grille and a new bumper. The styling changes should make the people-mover a tad more appealing to look at. Even the rear-end could get minor styling updates.

The 2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus will be powered by a revised version of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that powers the current model. The motor will comply with the BSVI emission norms, while its performance figures will likely remain unchanged. In its present state, the motor will output a maximum power of 120 PS at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 280 Nm at 1,800-2,800 rpm. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The safety suite available on the current version of the TUV300 Plus includes dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, collapsible steering column, sided intrusion beams, digital immobiliser, driver seat belt reminder, auto door lock while driving, anti-theft steering lock and hazard lights on panic braking. All of these will be carried over to the refreshed model.

Currently, the Mahindra TUV300 Plus is on sale in a price range of Rs 9.92-11.42 lakh (ex-showroom). In all likelihood, the refreshed model would be a tad costlier. However, the styling changes and the updated engine would help the manufacturer justify the increase in price.