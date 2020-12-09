2020 Mahindra Thar Waiting Period Crosses 9-10 Months In India

2020 Mahindra Thar’s demand has steadily been increasing in India and the production will be ramped up from next month

Mahindra & Mahindra posted a total of 18,212 units in November 2020 as against 14,635 units during the same period last month with a YoY volume growth of 24.4 per cent. It ended up as the fifth largest carmaker in the country with the new generation Thar garnering 2,569 units as against just 53 units in November 2019.

The second generation Mahindra Thar has been well received in the domestic market without a doubt and towards the end of last month, the lifestyle off-roader Global NCAP rating arrived. Under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, the crash test assessing independent organisation awarded a highly appreciable four stars.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar reached four stars for adult occupant and child occupant protection tests while meeting the side impact UN 95 regulation. The reservations of the new Thar have gone past 20,000 last month itself and based on the variants, the waiting period stood at five to six weeks and Mahindra will be ramping up the production from next month onwards.

From January 2021, 3,000 units of the new Mahindra Thar will be rolled out of the production lines as opposed to 2,000 units per month currently. Despite Mahindra utilising the festive season to deliver more units of the Thar than intended, the demand has only risen over the weeks resulting in the waiting period extending to more than nine or ten months for select variants.

Mahindra introduced the 2020 Thar in the price range between Rs. 9.80 lakh and Rs. 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom) across AX, AX (O) and LX trims. The bookings for the AX and AX (O) are temporarily stopped and thus the prices now start at Rs. 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on a new platform, the new Thar has bigger dimensions than its predecessor and it has become more premium on the inside as well.

It derives power from a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine. The former develops a maximum power output of 130 bhp and 320 Nm while the latter kicks out 150 bhp and 300 Nm (320 Nm in AT). As standard, a six-speed manual transmission is offered while a six-speed torque converter AT is optional.