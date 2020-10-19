2020 Mahindra Thar Vs Old-Gen Model – Specifications & Price Comparison

As of now, the new-gen Mahindra Thar has no direct rival in the Indian market, but will soon face competition from the upcoming BS6 Force Gurkha

After months of testing it on public roads, Mahindra finally revealed the new-gen Thar on this Independence Day, and launched the car on October 2, 2020. As compared to the outgoing model, the 2020 Thar is based on an entirely new platform, is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, gets an optional automatic gearbox, gets tons of feel-good features as well as safety equipment.

However, the ladder-on-frame SUV retains its boxy and muscular design, while it also carries over the off-roading DNA from the previous version. Here is a detailed specifications and price comparison between the new Mahindra Thar and its previous-gen version in order to see how much has the SUV evolved, take a read to know more –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the new Mahindra Thar measures 3985 mm in length, 1855 mm in width (LX), stands 1920 mm tall (Soft top) and has a 2450 mm long wheelbase. In contrast, the old-gen Thar had a length of 3920 mm, a width of 1726 mm, a height of 1930 mm, and came with a 2430 mm long wheelbase.

Model 2020 Thar Old-gen Thar Length 3985 mm 3920 mm Width 1820 mm (AX); 1855 mm (LX) 1726 mm Height 1920 mm (Soft top); 1844 mm (Hard top) 1930 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2430 mm Tyres 245/75 16-inch (AX); 255/65 18-inch (LX) 235/70 16-inch Ground clearance 219 mm (AX); 226 mm (LX) 200 mm

This means that the new-gen Thar has grown in length, width, and also gets a longer wheelbase. As opposed to the 235/70 R16 tyre profile of the outgoing model, the 2020 Thar can be had with 245/75 16-inch wheels with the AX models, while the LX models get 255/65 tyres with 18-inch alloy wheels as standard. The 200 mm ground clearance of the old model has now been increased to up to 226 mm on the LX variants.

Powertrain

The previous-gen Mahindra Thar was available with a sole 2.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine rated at 107 PS/247 Nm. The power was sent to all four wheels with the help of a 5-speed manual transmission.

Model 2020 Thar Old-gen Thar Engine 2.2-litre diesel 2.5-litre diesel Power 130 PS 107 PS Torque 300 Nm 247 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT; 6-speed AT 5-speed MT

However, Mahindra has clearly upped the ante with the new 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that generates 130 PS of max power as well as 300 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 6-speed torque converter automatic for the first time ever.

Model 2020 Thar Engine 2.0-litre turbo petrol Power 150 PS Torque 300 Nm (MT); 320 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT; 6-speed AT

In addition to the oil burner, Mahindra is also offering the Thar with a petrol engine for the first time in the car’s history. The 2.0-litre mStallion T-GDi turbocharged petrol unit has a maximum power output of 150 PS, as well as a peak torque rating of 300 Nm (320 Nm with AT). Just like the diesel, the transmission options include a 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT. 4WD is standard across both powertrains.

Features

The Mahindra Thar has always been a utilitarian off-roader, hence, feel-good features have never really been its forte. However, the homegrown manufacturer wants the 2020 Thar to please those who are looking for a city car as well, and hence, its equipment list has drastically grown as compared to the outgoing version.

The new-gen Thar comes equipped with front-facing rear seats, roof-mounted speakers, height and lumbar adjustment for driver’s seat, tilt adjustment for steering wheel, remote flip key, power windows, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Adventure Statistics Display, Mahindra’s Blue Sense app connectivity, a TFT MID, cruise control as well as steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls.

Safety

Safety equipment was pretty much absent from the outgoing Thar, however, the new-gen Thar’s safety list is pretty vast, since it consists of Electronic Stability Program will roll-over mitigation, a built-in roll cage, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, dual frontal airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Hill Hold Control and Hill Descent Control as well.

Price

The BS4-compliant Mahindra Thar CRDe was offered in two variants, priced at Rs 9.60 lakh and Rs 9.75 lakh respectively. The carmaker also gave the previous-gen Thar one last hurrah wit with the 700 Special Edition variant, which was priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

2020 Mahindra Thar Variant Petrol* Diesel* AX Std 6-seater Soft Top 6MT Rs 9.80 lakh AX 6-seater Soft Top 6MT Rs 10.65 lakh Rs 10.85 lakh AX (O) 4-seater Convertible Top 6MT Rs 11.90 lakh Rs 12.10 lakh AX (O) 4-seater Hard Top 6MT Rs 12.20 lakh LX 4-seater Convertible Top 6MT Rs 12.85 lakh LX 4-seater Hard Top 6MT Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 12.95 lakh LX 4-seater Convertible Top 6AT Rs 13.45 lakh Rs 13.65 lakh LX 4-seater Hard Top 6AT Rs 13.55 lakh Rs 13.75 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The new-gen Thar is being offered in two trim lines, namely AX and LX. The former is inclined towards adventure, while the LX trim is being offered as a lifestyle-oriented model. The petrol variants of the 2020 Mahindra Thar have been priced between Rs 9.80 lakh and Rs 13.55 lakh, while the diesel variants range from Rs 10.85 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

The old Thar was in existence since 2010, which means that the SUV had completed 9 years in the Indian market. However, the car certainly did not lose its charm, and that is the reason why Mahindra has retained the Thar’s design boxy design language. However, the carmaker has made the car much more premium in the process.

As mentioned earlier, the new-gen Thar is bigger in dimensions, gets loads of new features while is also much more premium as compared to the outgoing model, hence, justifying the premium in its price.