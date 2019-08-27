2020 Mahindra Thar, New TUV300 Plus Spotted On Test Again

Mahindra is planning an onslaught of new product launches and they have been spied testing many times in India

Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s largest Utility Vehicle manufacturer is planning an onslaught of new SUV launches in India. The upcoming product range includes vehicles like the 2020 all-new Thar, all-new Scorpio, new TUV300 Plus among others. All of these products have been on the testing phase currently and has been spotted multiple times. The recent spy shots capture the next-gen Thar and the new TUV300 Plus on testing.

Talking about the upcoming 2020 Mahindra Thar first, the spy shots reveal that the new model will have an evolutionary design, having ample similarities to the outgoing model. However there’s an increase in the width and the big wheel arches makes it have an imposing stance. The wheel size is bigger too.

The all-new Thar will feature the trademark seven-slot vertical front grille flanked by round headlights, inspired from Jeep CJB3. There is an upright windscreen which is been carried forward from the current Thar. The Jeep inspired body gets a black hard-top roof giving it a dual-tone look.

The next-gen model will be compatible to the BNVSAP crash test norms coming in action from 1 October 2019, and will also get all the safety features such as driver airbag, rear parking sensors, speed alert system and more which will be made mandatory under AIS 145 safety norms that came into effect on 1 July 2019.

Inside the cabin will be a new big MID, round AC vents, and an all-black theme. The Thar will be BS-VI compliant diesel engine which is a 2.0-litre unit delivering 140 PS of maximum power and a peak torque of 300 Nm and will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the TUV300 Plus, it will be a facelift model as the SU was launched very recently and will have a slightly tweaked design with a redesigned front bumper and new headlamps. The new design will be inspired by the Alturas G4.

The updated TUV300 Plus will also get a BS-VI version of the 2.2-litre mHawk that produces 120 PS and 280 Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Both the models are expected to launch as early as 2020 Auto Expo.