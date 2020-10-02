2020 Mahindra Thar Launching Today, Expected Price From Rs. 9.75 Lakh

Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, Mahindra & Mahindra is finally launching the second-generation Thar in the Indian market

The new-generation Mahindra Thar was officially unveiled last month, and today, its finally going to launch in India. Official bookings for the SUV will also begin today, alongside the launch. Unlike the previous-generation model, which was available exclusively with a diesel engine, the new one is available in both petrol and diesel variants.

The diesel engine is a 2.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 unit, which can generate 130 PS and 300 Nm. As for the petrol motor, it is 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 unit capable of developing of 150 PS and 320 Nm. There are two transmission options available here – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic.

There’s also a transfer case on offer, which has three drive modes – 2-High, 4-High, and 4-Low. Apart from that, the new Thar also has plenty of other goodies for off-road enthusiasts, like brake-locking differentials on all wheels, a mechanical locking differential on the rear axle, ESP (with rollover mitigation), hill-hold assist, and hill-descent control.

The SUV has a ground clearance of 226mm, and a water wading capacity of 625mm. It has an approach angle of 42o, a breakover angle of 37o, and a departure angle of 37o, which are quite impressive figures. The new-gen Thar also offers loads of convenience features as well, like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity.

It also offers adjustable lumbar support (front seats), ceiling-mounted speakers, and removable doors. The rear seats can be traditional forward-facing seats or inward-facing benches, depending on the variant you opt for. You can also choose between a hard-top, soft-top, and a convertible soft-top roof.

The starting price of the all-new Mahindra Thar is expected to be around Rs. 9.75 lakh, and could go up to Rs. 12.25 lakh. There is no competitor for the Thar in the Indian market at the moment, but the new Force Gurkha (BS6 model) is expected to arrive soon. Maruti Suzuki is also considering the Jimny for India, which could serve as a more affordable alternative to it.