2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Cross 20,000 Units; Production To Ramp Up

2020 Mahindra Thar derives power from a new 2.0-litre mStallion petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options

There is no other car that created as much anticipation as the new generation Mahindra Thar did in recent memory. The second generation version of the off-roader made its domestic premiere on the Independence Day and went on sale on October 2 following months of spy shots that kept the enthusiasts buzzing. Within a few days of its launch, the new Thar reached more than 9,000 bookings in India.

In less than a months of its market launch, the 2020 Mahindra Thar gained more than 20,000 reservations. The deliveries of the off-roader have just commenced as the first unit, auctioned out for Rs. 1.1 crore, was handed over to its owner. But, the new Thar is commanding a very high waiting period and, in response, the production will be ramped up to meet the demand.

The hard top variants of the 2020 Mahindra Thar in petrol and diesel trims are seeing the highest demand according to Mahindra. Its bookings have surpassed the homegrown UV specialist’s expectations and its production will be increased from 2,000 to 3,000 units per month by January. Currently, the booking varies based on the variants between five and seven months.

Mahindra sells the new Thar in a total of 13 variants (AX, AX (O) and LX grades) and is priced between Rs. 9.8 lakh and Rs. 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the previous model, the new Thar is based on a new platform and dimensionally, it is longer and wider while having a longer wheelbase length of 20 mm.

With several mechanical improvements, the overall ride quality has improved leaps and bounds.

It is suspended on independent wishbones at the front and the rear uses a multi link unit. As for the performance, there is a new 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion petrol to choose from, and it develops a maximum power output of 150 PS and 320 Nm. The same powertrain will likely be utilised in the next-gen XUV500 producing close to 190 PS and 380 Nm.

The 2.2-litre oil-burner, on the other hand, generates 130 PS and 320 Nm. Both the engines are connected to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit comes as an option.