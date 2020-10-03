2020 Mahindra Thar Accessories Officially Unveiled – Details Inside

The new Mahindra Thar has a plethora of official accessories available, including add-ons for the exterior and interiors, along with additional features

The second-generation Mahindra Thar has finally been launched in India, and that too at an extremely attractive price. The SUV starts at just Rs. 9.80 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs. 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom price). It is available in three trim level – AX, AX (O), and LX – and offers multiple other options, like different engines, transmissions, seating configuration, and even types of roof.

Even though the standard car seems to offer a lot of choices, there is always room for more, right? Well, for people with deep pockets, the new Thar has a lot of official accessories on offer. These include off-road upgrades and visual add-ons, for the exterior as well as the interior. Here, we have listed these all the major accessories you can purchase for your 2020 Mahindra Thar.

There are two accessories packages that you can choose for the new Thar – Dark Lord and Chrome Hero. On the former, you get front grille cladding, headlamp appliqués, additional wheel arch cladding, ORVM appliqués, front bumper cladding, additional wheel arch cladding, air dam kit, all of which have a piano black finish. There’s a shoulder appliqué on offer, which runs along the sides and the back.

The Chrome Hero package adds headlamp appliqués, door handle garnish, taillamp appliqués, rear reflector appliqué, fog lamp appliqué, ORVM garnish, and a rain visor on the doors, all of which feature a chrome finish. You also get a bug deflector on the SUV’s nose, along with side body cladding, which add some rugged character among all the chrome bling. Of course, all the accessories mentioned can be bought independently as well.

Other than that, the Thar also has plenty of decal options, a custom plastic side step, step, mud flaps, and a stainless steel scoff plate. You can also choose between a set of 18-inch black alloy wheels (standard on LX) or 16-inch machine-cut alloy wheels. There’s also custom seat covers available, along with multiple floor mats, magnetic sunshades, door hinge, vinyl cover for the steering wheel, and a snack tray integrated into the tailgate.

Customers can also choose to add a reverse parking camera, front parking sensors, and a heads-up display. There’s also a whole range of dash cams, hitches, tow hooks, and winches on offer. There are a lot more goodies for adventure enthusiasts, like tents, camping apparel, etc. With all these options, you can truly personalise your 2020 Mahindra Thar as per your liking!