2020 Mahindra Thar #1 Amasses A Bid Of Over 87 Lakh In Online Auction

The current highest bid is Rs. 87.50 lakh, by an individual belonging to Thrissur, Kerala. The online auction is open till 29th September, 6 PM (IST)

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is scheduled to launch in India on 2nd October. Its first production unit, however, won’t be available in dealerships, as it has been put on auction. The bidding for 2020 Thar #1 started at Rs. 25 lakh, and interested customers could place their bids in multiples of Rs. 25,000. Currently, the highest bid stands at Rs. 87.50 lakh, almost three-and-a-half times the reserve price!

Mahindra & Mahindra has extended the last date of the auction from 27th September to 29th September. When the auction concludes, the manufacturer will notify the winner, and ask for the variant, engine, transmission, and paint option they wish to have. The all-new Thar #1 will get leatherette seats, a custom badge with owner’s initials, VIN plate with serial number 1, and of course, bragging rights of owning the first production model of the second-gen Thar.

The manufacturer only keeping a small part of the proceedings from the auction, while the rest of it will go to one of the three organisations working towards COVID-19 relief – Naandi Foundation, Swades Foundation, and PM CARES fund. The carmaker will also match the bid amount itself, which will also be donated to one of these organisations.

The second-generation Mahindra Thar is available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol motor and a 2.2-litre ‘mHawk’ mill. The former is capable of developing 150 PS and 320 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, while the latter is capable of developing 130 PS and 320 Nm. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic.

The new Thar also comes with a lot of convenience features, like a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, MID in the instrument console, multi-function steering wheel, and roof-mounted speakers. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP with rollover mitigation, hill start assist, and hill descent control.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar is expected to be priced between Rs. 9.75 lakh and Rs. 12.25 lakh. Deliveries are expected to begin during the second week of October. Also, Mahindra is reportedly working on a new 5-door model of the Thar, which could help broaden the appeal of the SUV, making it more palatable to the mainstream audience.