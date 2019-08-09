2020 Mahindra Bolero Rendered With An Aggressive Design

Mahindra is expected to launch the next generation Bolero in 2020 with substantial exterior and interior revisions

Mahindra & Mahindra has the Bolero as the ever-dependable workhorse for several years and it has proved its worth in the sales charts. The Bolero has always been a consistent seller for the largest passenger utility vehicle manufacturer in the country but it has been ageing and definitely need a substantial upgrade to thrive in the ever-demanding Indian market.

With the Bolero Power Plus variant getting necessary safety updates to comply with the AIS 145 norms, the long version of the Bolero and the older one are not making the cut. Just as other brands, Mahindra is using the opportunity in the name of BSVI upgrade to bring in new changes for required vehicles.

As for the Bolero, it could include notable design revisions. Mahindra is already working on the next generation Scorpio and Thar and they are expected to make their public premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo. In addition, the next-gen XUV500 will reportedly join the lineup late next year.

A brand new Bolero could also be included in the portfolio sometime in 2020. The rendering video showed here gives you a fair indication what could be the possible changes, should Mahindra opt to go with a thorough makeover. The artist has applied a clean profile to the MUV while the front fascia is more aggressive than the existing model.

The newly designed headlamps, integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, multiple horizontal grille slats, muscular front bumper with redesigned fog lamps and enclosures and wider central airdam are notable styling updates up front. The boxy overall shape does have its modern changes making it more pleasing along with rectangle-shaped wing mirrors.

The upcoming Bolero will derive power from a BSVI compliant engine as the 1.5-litre diesel motor can be expected to be retained making 70 bhp and 195 Nm. It will likely continue to be paired with a five-speed manual transmission.