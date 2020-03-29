2020 Mahindra Bolero Launched With Metal Bumpers, From Rs. 7.98 Lakh

The BS6 Mahindra Bolero is the first vehicle in India that comes with metal bumpers and still complies with the upcoming pedestrian safety norms

Mahindra has finally launched a mild facelift version of the Bolero with BS6-compliance in the Indian market. Surprisingly, the transition from BS4- to BS6-compliance has resulted in no price hike for the Bolero, and Mahindra is still offering the SUV at a base price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry-level variant.

However, it is expected that the Indian manufacturer will hike the prices of the Bolero by about Rs 70,000 in the coming months. For now, the BS6 Bolero is offered in three trims, namely B4, B6 and B6 (O). The mid-level B6 and the top-end B6 (O) trim retails at Rs 8.64 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

The facelift also brings some cosmetic changes along with it, including a fresh front fascia featuring a new bumper, grille and redesigned headlamps. What’s more is that the SUV now also complies with the latest crash test norms, as well as the upcoming pedestrian protection norms that are set to come into effect in October this year.

This makes it the first vehicle to be sold in India with metal bumpers to comply with the upcoming pedestrian safety norms. On the contrary, no noteworthy changes will be made to the cabin of the Bolero and still features the same dashboard and other hardware as before.

The BS6 Bolero draws power from a sole 1.5L 3-cylinder mHawk75 diesel engine that belts out 75 PS of maximum power and 195 Nm of peak torque. The said engine only be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission and a front-wheel-drive configuration as standard.

While most dealerships have started receiving the BS6 Bolero stock, it is yet to be ascertained when deliveries will commence, since the coronavirus pandemic has led to shutdowns or curfews in the country at this moment. Mahindra will continue with the marketing activities of the updated Bolero facelift once the situation lightens.