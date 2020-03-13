2020 Mahindra Bolero BS6 Spied Undisguised; Launch Soon

2020 Mahindra Bolero BS6 gets cosmetic updates and 1.5-litre D75 diesel engine producing 71 horsepower

Mahindra & Mahindra announced in July 2019 that the Bolero Power+ model received BS6 certification from the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) and it will go on sale soon in India. The Bolero is the most consistent for the homegrown UV specialists over the years and it gets handful of updates both inside and out.

The 2020 Mahindra Bolero has been spied undisguised revealing the design changes. It comes with a brand new front grille, redesigned front bumper, modified bonnet, more prominent headlamps with chrome inserts and black touches. The overall boxy silhouette of the workhorse remains identical as the outgoing model and expect the rear to get subtle modifications as well with new set of wheels on the top-end variants.

The updates to the body structure meant that the Bolero complies with the latest crash test standards. As for the powertrain, it uses a 1.5-litre three-cylinder D75 diesel engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 71 horsepower. The powertrain will also be present in the forthcoming TUV300 and it could be introduced in the coming weeks as well.

It must be noted that the Bolero has been on sale for nearly two decades and it delivers on its promises by being a rural and urban workhorse with its sturdy nature. We do expect the cabin to receive new features as well to up the premium nature of the MUV. The report indicates that the BSVI compliant Bolero will see price increase of up to Rs. 50,000 compared to the outgoing model.

It is expected to be offered in three variants namely B4, B6 and B6 (O). Mahindra is also testing the new generation Thar, Scorpio and XUV500 on public roads. The all-new XUV500 will reportedly go on sale towards the later stages of this year while the heavily updated Thar and Scorpio could arrive in the second half of 2020.

Currently, Mahindra has the Scorpio and XUV300 as its top selling models alongside the Bolero. Last month, the brand posted 10,756 unit sales and endured 56 per cent YoY sales decline.