2020 Lexus RX 450hL Self Charging Hybrid SUV Launched In India At Rs. 99 Lakh

The updated 2020 Lexus RX 450hL gets subtle exterior changes along with mechanical and interior upgrades

Lexus India has revealed the latest version of the RX450hL domestically. The luxury RX SUV played a significant role in establishing the Japanese brand among the German trio of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz two decades ago. The RX450hL comes with evolutionary updates and is available to reserve in the country from this month onwards.

With added convenience and practicality, the four-generation Lexus RX450hL gets the third-row seating arrangement and is priced at Rs. 99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). On the outside, the main character line running from the front to the rear has been enhanced for a more dynamic presence and there is the “3-eye” L-shaped LED lamp assembly with integrated LED DRLs. The facelift revealed globally in May 2019 also gets mechanical changes.

There is a set of slimmer headlamps with blade-scan technology for auto high-beam function which is said to be the world’s first alongside other subtle sheet metal changes including the new front and rear bumpers as well as rejigged LED tail-lights with Lexus ‘L’ motif. The all-important powertrain is a BSVI compliant 3.5-litre V6 engine working on Atkinson Cycle featuring Dual VVT-i and advanced D-4S fuel injection system.

Claimed to be the world’s most popular self-charging hybrid electric SUV, the Lexus RX450hL is low on the carbon footprint with high fuel economy. Another major change in the RX is the redesigned shock absorbers that reduce high-frequency vibrations created by imperfect road surfaces. Additionally, the stiffer and thicker stabiliser bars improve the rigidity along with increased use of high-strength adhesive.

The mechanical upgrades are said to deliver greater driving experience with agile handling characteristics, better steering response and ride comfort. Other key technologies include Active Cornering Assist (ACA) for linear steering feel. The luxury arm of Toyota says the RX450hL boasts of a comfortable theatre-style seating arrangement.

The interior gains a new touchscreen display with a remote touch interface. For seamless usage of smartphone, a new phone holder and USB port along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are part of the package. Moreover, voice control via native cloud connection or smartphone to Apple Siri or Google Assistant increases the convenience.