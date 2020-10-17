2020 Land Rover Defender Official Accessory Packages Revealed

Here, we’ve discussed the official accessory packages available on the newly-launched Land Rover Defender, along with the goodies they offer

The Land Rover Defender was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 73.98 lakh. It is available in two body styles; the three-door ‘90’ and the five-door ‘110’ models. The SUV offers five-, six-, and seven-seater configurations. There is just one engine option available – a 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine. This motor generates a peak power of 296 HP and a maximum torque of 400 Nm.

There’s a single transmission choice available here, an 8-speed torque converter automatic. Staying true to its off-roading roots, the 2020 Defender comes standard with an AWD system and a transfer case, the latter of which offers a low-ratio drive mode. The vehicle has an approach angle of 38o, departure angle of 40o, and break-over of 28o.

Its maximum wading depth is 900 mm, and the air suspension system can vary the ground clearance between 215mm and 292mm. For off-road junkies, the new Defender is available with plenty of official accessories as well. There are four accessory packages on offer – Expedition Pack, Country Pack, Urban Pack, and Adventure Pack.

On the Expedition Pack, you get a front bash plate, A-frame protection bars, deployable roof ladder, exterior side-mounted carrier, matt black decals (on the bonnet), spare wheel cover, raised air intake, expedition roof rack, mudflaps for all wheels, and wheel arch cladding. The Country Pack offers A-frame protection bars, boot space partition, mud flaps on all wheels, wheel arch cladding, portable rinse system, and rear scuff plates.

With the Urban Pack, you get 22-inch alloy wheels (5-spoke, gloss black), bright-coloured side tubes, scuff plates, front bash plate, metal pedals (accelerator and brake pedals), and a spare wheel cover.

On the Adventure Pack, you get A-frame protection bars, fixed side steps, integrated air compressor, spare wheel cover, seat backpack, exterior side-mounted carrier, rear scuff plate, portable rinse system, mud flaps on all wheels.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender is priced between Rs. 73.98 lakh and Rs. 84.63 lakh for the ‘90’ version, and from Rs. 79.94 lakh to Rs. 89.63 lakh for the ‘110’ version. According to speculations, the 3.0-litre petrol/electric hybrid powertrain might also be added to the lineup next year.