2020 Kia Picanto Facelift Leaked Ahead Of Its Official Unveiling Later This Year

The 2020 Kia Picanto facelift is in its third generation now and will soon receive a mid-cycle makeover that will bring in a new styling package that will make the car look more modern

The Kia Picanto is in its third generation now and has been available in its latest iteration since 2017 now. As is the case with any car that has spent about 3 years in the market, the Picanto has started to age a bit and is due for a mid-cycle makeover that should make things a tad more interesting. For the uninitiated, the Picanto is a small car similar to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

The third generation of the Kia Picanto will receive a handful of styling updates that should help it soldier on for at least a couple of years more. The facelifted version of the small car will get a set of new headlamps that will be similar to those on some of the bigger models like the Kia XCeed. The car will also receive a new front bumper, a new grille and new fog lamps. From what some spy pics reveal, the car will have an edgier look than the outgoing model.

The rear is where the car won’t receive any significant changes. The images that we have here show that the car has got a revised bumper that looks sportier due to the C-shaped outer edges. The car will even get revised tail lamps, updated light reflectors and a new end-can for the exhaust. If we talk about the cabin, the interior of the new model could get an upholstery update and some new features. However, we are yet to have any confirmation of the same.

That said, it is being said that the updated hatchback will have a Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) advanced driver assistance system. The engine options will remain pretty much the same, which means the car will continue to be sold with a set of petrol and petrol-LPV engine options.

The smallest of the lot will be a 1.0-litre petrol unit belting out 67 PS, while next in line will be a 1.0-litre unit that will offer 76 PS. The car will also get a 74 PS 1.0-litre petrol-LPG option, 84 PS 1.25-litre petrol option and 100 PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol option. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic unit.

The company is even planning to launch an electric version of the Kia Picanto in the European market but that won’t happen before the advent of the next generation unit. Also, the company has no plans of bringing the small car to India as it plans to focus only on SUVs and MPVs for now.