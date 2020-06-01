2020 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveil This Week With New 1.3 Turbo Engine

2020 Jeep Compass facelift will likely go on sale towards the end of this year in India and it will boast cosmetic and interior updates

Jeep is preparing to unveil the facelifted Compass on June 4 and it has also been teased. It will likely be launched in India towards the end of this year or in early 2021 as the Compass is the most popular model for the American SUV manufacturer. The teaser image indicates the presence of honeycomb inserts on the front grille while the front and rear bumpers will also be redesigned.

The headlamps, tail lamps and fog lamp housing could get subtle updates as it is just a mid-cycle refresh. In markets like Brazil, the Compass will be offered with a 1.3-litre turbocharged engine and the “connected with freedom” quote ensures that the updated version of the premium SUV will have Uconnect 5 with screen sizes up to 12.3 inches alongside offering wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa.

The Compass has been a global phenomenon for Jeep and in India, it has received tremendous attention. It was the best-selling SUV in Brazil in 2017 and 2018 and finished second behind its Renegade sibling the following year. It will have a seven-seater arrangement with a large third window, which will be separated by about 12 cm from the rear and it could be called the Grand Compass with minor cosmetic changes.

It will also be manufactured at FCA’s production base in Goiana, Brazil on an updated platform with better rigidity, higher ground clearance and extensive use of new materials. It is said to have a luggage space close to 700 liters when the seats are folded down. As for the powertrain, the new Compass will use a 1.3-litre turbocharged T4 FireFly flex-fuel engine.

It will be offered in mid-level and top-spec variants sending power to only the front wheels while a new CVT will also be made available. It could stand in place of the 2.0-litre flex engine developing 166 hp.

For India, the Compass facelift will use the same 163 hp, 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 173 hp, 2.0-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission options.

Jeep is expected to launch a compact SUV in the near future and it could be preceded by the seven-seater version of the Compass.