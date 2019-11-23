2020 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will likely be subjected to a major price hike as the diesel engine will be upgraded to meet BSVI emission norms

Back in June 2019, Isuzu introduced the facelifted version of D-Max V-Cross priced between Rs. 15.51 lakh and Rs. 17.03 lakh for the range-topping Z grade (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Besides receiving mandatory standard safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS, front seatbelt reminder, reversing sensors and speed alert, the 2019 D-Max V-Cross gained exterior updates as well.

On the outside, the facelifted lifestyle pickup truck received newly designed LED tail lights with updated graphics, new Bi-LED headlights, sidestep, a redesigned front grille and tweaked chrome bumper, brand new 18-inch alloy wheels, Sapphire Blue and Silky Pearl White paint schemes.

The BSVI deadline is looming large and manufacturers are already making moves behind the curtain to upgrade their vehicles. The Japanese brand has said that the production of the BSVI vehicles will end by the end of next month. The upgraded vehicles sticking by BSVI norms will incur higher costs that will ultimately be passed on to the customers.

Thus the prices of the D-Max V-Cross, MU-X and D-Max commercial-spec variants are expected to increase in a big way. The V-Cross pickup truck, in particular, could see a price hike of around Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh. The facelifted V-Cross was expected to get the smaller and more frugal diesel engine but it did not turn out to be the case.

Instead, the long-serving 2.5-litre inline four-cylinder diesel motor continues to develop 134 bhp at 3,600 rpm and 320 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,800 rpm. It is connected to a five-speed manual transmission transferring power to all the four wheels via shift-on-fly drive mode.

Globally, the D-Max V-Cross was given a major update a few months ago and we do not know yet whether the changes will be implied on to the India-spec version in the immediate future or not. However, the shift to BSVI norms by April 2020 could be used as an opportunity to debut the more powerful 1.9-litre turbo diesel making 162 bhp and 360 Nm in international markets.