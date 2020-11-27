2020 Innova Crysta Facelift Vs Old Model – Price & Features Comparison

The Innova Crysta is one of the most popular MPVs in the Indian market, and the car continues to post good sales numbers every month for the Japanese brand

Toyota recently introduced a mid-life facelift for the second-gen Innova after over four years of being on sale in the country, and the update brings along some new features, as well as some visual enhancements to make it look fresh. However, these changes have resulted in the MPV’s price being hiked.

Here is a detailed price and feature comparison between the Innova Crysta facelift, and the outgoing pre-facelift model, take a read to know more about what’s changed and what’s not –

2020 Innova Crysta Facelift Vs Old Model Features Comparison

The pre-facelift Innova Crysta’s equipment list consisted of leatherette upholstery, arm rests for the first two rows, automatic climate control, power-adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, cruise control, a touchscreen audio system with navigation, ambient illumination, multi-function steering wheel, and a TFT MID in the instrument cluster.

On the safety front, the older Innova Crysta was packed with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist Control as well as Vehicle Stability Control.

Since it’s just a facelift, the 2020 Innova Crysta carries over most of the features that the pre-facelift version was offered with, however, it gets a few new additional equipment. The updated MPV now comes with diamond-cut alloy wheels, welcome lamps, and a new 8-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The Innova Crytsa facelift also gets a new safety feature in the form of front parking sensors with MID indication, in addition to the previously offered seven airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist Control and Vehicle Stability Control.

2020 Innova Crysta Facelift Vs Old Model Price Comparison

2.7-litre Petrol

The petrol trims of the pre-facelift Toyota Innova Crysta were priced from Rs 15.66 lakh onwards, while the base price has now been increased by Rs 60,000 to Rs 16.26 lakh. On the other hand, the top-end ZX AT petrol trim that was earlier priced at Rs 21.78 lakh, now retails at Rs 22.48 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), which means that it has gotten Rs 70,000 more expensive than before.

Take a look at the variant-wise price list of the facelifted Toyota Innova Crysta 2.7-litre petrol, as compared to the outgoing model, given in this table below –

Variants New Price* Old Price* 2.7 Petrol GX MT 7-seat Rs 16.26 lakh Rs 15.66 lakh 2.7 Petrol GX MT 8-seat Rs 16.31 lakh Rs 15.71 lakh 2.7 Petrol GX AT 7-seat Rs 17.62 lakh Rs 17.02 lakh 2.7 Petrol GX AT 8-seat Rs 17.67 lakh Rs 17.07 lakh 2.7 Petrol VX MT 7-seat Rs 19.70 lakh Rs 19 lakh 2.7 Petrol ZX AT 7-seat Rs 22.48 lakh Rs 21.78 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

2.4-litre Diesel

The entry-level G MT diesel trim of the pre-facelift Innova Crysta was priced at Rs 16.44 lakh, while the facelift has resulted in its price being hiked by Rs 20,000, which means that it now costs Rs 16.64 lakh. In contrast, the range topping ZX AT diesel trim previously retailed at 23.63 lakh, while it now costs Rs 24.33 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Here is the combined price list of both the pre-facelift and facelifted Toyota Innova Crysta diesel, take a look –

Variants New Price* Old Price* 2.4 Diesel G MT 7-seat Rs 16.64 lakh Rs 16.44 lakh 2.4 Diesel G MT 8-seat Rs 16.69 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh 2.4 Diesel G+ MT 7-seat Rs 17.92 lakh Rs 17.32 lakh 2.4 Diesel G+ MT 8-seat Rs 17.97 lakh Rs 17.37 lakh 2.4 Diesel GX MT 7-seat Rs 18.07 lakh Rs 17.47 lakh 2.4 Diesel GX MT 8-seat Rs 18.12 lakh Rs 17.52 lakh 2.4 Diesel GX AT 7-seat Rs 19.38 lakh Rs 18.78 lakh 2.4 Diesel GX AT 8-seat Rs 19.43 lakh Rs 18.83 lakh 2.4 Diesel VX MT 7-seat Rs 21.59 lakh Rs 20.89 lakh 2.4 Diesel VX AT 8-seat Rs 21.64 lakh Rs 20.94 lakh 2.4 Diesel ZX MT 7-seat Rs 23.13 lakh Rs 22.43 lakh 2.4 Diesel ZX AT 7-seat Rs 24.33 lakh Rs 23.63 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi