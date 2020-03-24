2020 Hyundai Verna Launch Likely Postponed To Next Month

2020 Hyundai Verna comes with a slew of exterior and interior updates along with three BSVI engine choices

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) could be postponing the launch of the facelifted Verna to April amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Hyundai Verna has already begun reaching dealerships across the country but the COVID-19 outbreak has caused panic everywhere and the whole country is currently being shut down with no public events and gatherings permitted.

The South Korean auto major is taking bookings for the upcoming Verna for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 and it will be retailed in four different variants namely S, S+, SX and SX (O). Hyundai has implemented several design and interior changes to bring a fresh vibe into the C-segment sedan’s range. Its design updates are in line with the latest Solaris sold in Russia.

The facelifted Hyundai Verna will be offered in colour schemes including dark blue, white, black, silver and grey. On the outside, it gains redesigned front fascia with more prominent grille assembly, sharper LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, revised bumper up front and rear, newly designed two-tone alloy wheels, new LED tail lamp graphics and so on.

These changes stand in testament to the Sensuous Sportiness design theme followed by Hyundai globally. As for the interior, the 2020 Hyundai Verna boasts a large eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Blue Link connectivity, wireless charging facility, sunroof, six airbags, ABS with EBD, reversing camera and sensors, digital instrumentation, etc.

The Verna will continue to compete against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, soon-launching new gen Honda City, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and Toyota Yaris. It will be powered by three BSVI powertrains: a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The naturally-aspirated petrol mill develops 115 PS and 144 Nm and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

It gets a six-speed CVT as an option while the diesel unit kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm. The oil-burner is connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The smaller turbo petrol, on the other hand, is mated only to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto.