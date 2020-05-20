2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Officially Launched In India From 9.3 Lakh

2020 Hyundai Verna facelift launched with three BSVI engine choices including 1.0L Turbo petrol with a slew of exterior and interior updates in its new avatar

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has finally launched the facelifted Verna in the domestic market and it has been priced at Rs. 9.3 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 15.1 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping version. The new Verna is offered in S, S+, SX, and SX(O) trims.

Only a few months ago, Hyundai introduced the second generation Creta and it shares its engine lineup comprising of 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel units with the Verna. Instead of the Creta’s 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol, the Verna is retailed with a smaller 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol motor.

The base S variant is only available with the 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm. It is connected to a six-speed manual gearbox while the S+ can be had with a 1.5-litre four-pot diesel generating 115 PS and 250 Nm. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual transmission on the S+ grade.

Hyundai Verna (Variant) Hyundai Verna Petrol Hyundai Verna Diesel Hyundai Verna S Rs. 9,30,585 Rs. 10,65,585 Hyundai verna SX Rs. 10,70,389 Rs. 12,05,389 Hyundai Verna SX Optional Rs. 12,59,900 Rs. 13,94,900 Hyundai Verna SX Optional Turbo AT Rs. 13,99,000 Hyundai Verna SX AT Rs. 11.95,000 Rs. 13,20,000 Hyundai Verna SX (O) AT Rs. 13,85,000 Rs. 15,09,900

Over to the SX trim of the 2020 Verna where the buyers get the option to choose either the 1.5-litre petrol or the 1.5-litre diesel, Hyundai has spiced things up with the addition of several new features. The petrol engine can be bought with a six-speed CVT automatic unit while the diesel mill is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The 1.0-litre turbo GDI petrol mill is limited to the SX (O) trim and it is connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The updated Hyundai Verna comes with a redesigned front fascia comprising of wider grille, sleeker headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, sportier bumper section, restyled LED tail lamps and new set of wheels among other changes.

It also features wireless charging facility, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic climate control and so on. Hyundai will be trying to make a strong statement with the updated Verna in the C-segment for sedans where the popularity has certainly decreased in recent times.

Engine Maximum Power (PS @ rpm)* Maximum Torque (kgm @ rpm)* Transmission* 1.5 Litre Petrol BS 6 115ps @ 6,300rpm 14.7kgm @ 4,500rpm 6 MT/IVT 1.5 Litre Diesel BS 6 115ps @ 4,000rpm 25.5kgm @ 1500~2750rpm 6MT/AT 1.0 Litre Turbo GDI BS 6 120ps @ 6,000rpm 17.5kgm @ 1,500~4000rpm 7DCT

Speaking at the launch of The Spirited New VERNA, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The Spirited New VERNA is an All-rounder sedan with Human Technology Connect comprising Futuristic Design, Smart Connect, Ingenious Detailing and Superior Dynamics for new age aspirational customers.

The brand VERNA has been a landmark in Hyundai growth story winning many prestigious accolades worldwide. The Spirited New VERNA is mastered to deliver excellence including core areas of Styling, Performance, Technology and Safety to create a new benchmark in the sedan segment.” He further added.

The cabin also gets its share of updates with the addition of new features. Some of the key equipment includes a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as Blue Link enabling connected features pertaining to entertainment, safety and convenience aspects of the customers.