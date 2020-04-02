2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Explained In Most Detailed Walkaround Video

2020 Hyundai Verna is offered in three new engine options and it comes with a slew of exterior and interior changes

Just a few days ago, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the facelifted Verna with a starting price of Rs. 9.30 lakh for the entry-level S trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.99 lakh for the range-topping SX (O) Turbo (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). The new Verna is retailed in S, S+, SX, SX(O) & SX(O) Turbo trims.

The updated Verna can be currently booked for an initial refundable token of Rs. 25,000 and it features notable design and interior changes. The exterior comes equipped with updates resembling the latest Solaris sold in Russia as the front fascia has become more dynamic than ever. It comprises of more prominent cascading chromed front grille and a new pair of LED headlamps.

The sportier LED Daytime Running Lights are integrated into the headlamp assembly and the front bumper is redesigned. The 2020 Hyundai Verna also gets newly designed diamond cut alloy wheels, restyled wing mirrors, silver door handles, revised boot lid and brand new LED tail lamps. As for the dimensions, it measures 4,440 mm long, 1,729 mm wide and has a height of 1,475 mm.

The wheelbase stands at 2,600 mm and the C-segment sedan rivalling Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and Toyota Yaris can be had in six paint schemes namely Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Starry Night, Typhoon Silver, Polar White and Phantom Black. Just as the exterior, the cabin gets its share of updates and everything is clearly mentioned in our comprehensive walkaround video linked above.

The interior boasts two-tone black and beige theme while the top-spec turbo models feature an all-black theme. Some of the key highlights include front ventilated seats, digital instrument cluster with coloured TFT screen, wireless charging facility, Eco coating, electric sunroof, Arkamys premium audio, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, Blue Link connectivity and so on.

The new Verna is powered by a 1.5-litre MPi petrol, 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel and a 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi petrol. The naturally aspirated petrol develops 115 PS and 144 Nm while the diesel unit makes 115 PS and 250 Nm. The turbocharged petrol kicks out 120 PS and 172 Nm and is paired with a seven-speed DCT transmission.