2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Spied Ahead Of Auto Expo Debut

2020 Hyundai Tucson comes with a slew of exterior updates and interior revisions alongside boasting BSVI compliant engines

Hyundai unveiled the facelifted version of the Tucson at the 2018 New York Auto Show and it will be launched in India sometime this year. Before its market debut, it will likely greet the public at the 2020 Auto Expo scheduled for next month between February 5 and 12, and it will be accompanied by a range of new models including the updated Verna and second-gen Creta.

Ahead of its domestic premiere, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson has been spotted testing undisguised again. It gets noticeable exterior changes to continue the life-cycle of the existing model until the new generation arrives in less than a couple of years’ time. The front fascia comprises of a revised cascading grille and sleeker headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights.

Other cosmetic updates include a redesigned sporty bumper with new housing for the fog lamps and new set of multi-spoke alloy wheels. Out the back, the facelifted Hyundai Tucson comes with restyled LED tail lamps and repositioned reflectors. As for the interior, the 2020 Tucson gets several tweaks and added features in response to the growing competition in the premium SUV segment.

It gets a new centre console boasting an eight-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, updated instrument cluster, wireless charging facility, USB charging in the second row, EPB (Electronic Parking brake), panoramic sunroof, around view monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist and so on.

The SUV is sold with a 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines currently and they are expected to be updated to meet BSVI compliance. They are connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. We can expect Tucson to introduce a new eight-speed AT into the lineup and whether a mild-hybrid system will be added or not is yet unknown.

Expect the prices to go up by to Rs. 1 lakh in the facelifted Tucson and the diesel variants will see the higher premium compared to the existing prices.