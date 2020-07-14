2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 22.30 Lakh

2020 Hyundai Tucson gets cosmetic updates and interior revisions; powered by BSVI compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the facelifted Tucson in the domestic market and it has been priced at Rs. 22.30 lakh for base petrol GL (O) and it goes up to Rs. 27.03 lakh for GLS 4WD (both prices, ex-showroom pan India introductory). The updated Tucson made its local debut as part of the 13-vehicle showcase at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year.

Offered in GL Option and GLS trims, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson gets exterior changes to extend the lifecycle of the existing generation. It features a redesigned cascading front grille, sleeker headlights with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, revised front and rear bumpers, new fog lamp section, updated LED tail lights and twin exhaust system.

The overall silhouette of the Tucson has been retained as does the proportion as the updates are limited to cosmetics on the outside. The cabin comes with a new dashboard and an updated floating eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration along with Hyundai’s BlueLink connectivity.

Hyundai Tucson Facelift Petrol Diesel GL (O) Rs. 22,30,000 Rs. 24,35,000 GLS Rs. 23,52,000 Rs. 25,56,000 GLS 4WD – Rs. 27,03,000

The South Korean auto major has added new features into the equipment to make the Tucson more attractive against competitors like Jeep Compass and Honda CR-V, alongside Volkswagen T-Roc and Skoda Karoq that are brought into the country via CBU route. As for the performance, the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines are carried forward with BSVI compliance.

The four-cylinder petrol motor continues to kick out a maximum power output of 155 PS and 192 Nm of peak torque while the CRDi diesel powertrain develops 185 PS and 400 Nm. No manual transmission is offered as the petrol unit is mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and the diesel comes with an all-new eight-speed auto.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Specifications Units Engine 2.0-litre petrol/2.0-litre diesel Power 152 PS/185 PS Torque 192 Nm/400 Nm Transmission Six-Speed AT/ Eight-Speed AT

It sends power to all the four wheels through an AWD system. Some of the key features in the 2020 Hyundai Tucson are powered tailgate, wireless charger, six airbags, EPB (Electronic Parking Brake), TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), eight-way adjustable front seats and so on.