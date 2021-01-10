2020 Hyundai i20 Vs Volkswagen Polo – Specifications Comparison

The Hyundai i20 rivals the likes of the Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza as well

After keeping us waiting for months, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) finally launched the highly-anticipated new-gen version of the i20 hatchback in the Indian market late last year. The previously available Elite i20 was extremely popular in the country, thanks to its extensive feature list, handsome looks and powertrain options.

However, the new-gen model has taken all of these aspects a step further, and hence, is touted to go on to become one of the best-selling premium hatchbacks in the country. While it does face competition from a range of hatchbacks, the only other car in the segment currently being offered with a turbo-petrol powertrain is none other than the Volkswagen Polo.

Here is a detailed comparison between the Volkswagen Polo and the Hyundai i20 to help you understand what each of them has to offer, take a read to know more –

Dimensions

The Hyundai i20 has a length of 3995 mm, a width of 1775 mm, a height of 1505 mm and a wheelbase that measures 2580 mm long. On the contrary, the VW Polo measures 3971 mm in length, 1682 mm in width, stands 1469 mm tall and has a 2469 mm long wheelbase.

Car Hyundai i20 Volkswagen Polo Length 3995 mm 3971 mm Width 1775 mm 1682 mm Height 1505 mm 1469 mm Wheelbase 2580 mm 2469 mm

These dimensions prove that the Hyundai i20 is superior to the Volkswagen Polo in size. The former is 24 mm longer, 93 mm wider, 36 mm taller and has a 111 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the latter.

Powertrains

Powering the new-gen Hyundai i20 are three different powertrains which include a 1.2-litre NA petrol unit, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre oil burner (100 PS/240 Nm) but since the VW Polo is only available with petrol powertrains, it will only be fair to compare the former two.

Car Hyundai i20 Volkswagen Polo Engine 1.2-litre 4-cyl NA petrol 1.0-litre 3-cyl NA petrol Power 83 PS (MT)/

88 PS (IVT) 76 PS Torque 113 Nm 95 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/

IVT 5-speed MT

The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine on the i20 makes 83 PS power (88 PS with IVT) and 113 Nm torque, and can be had with either a 5-speed MT or an optional IVT auto. On the contrary, the entry-level trims of the VW Polo are offered with a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine rated at 76 PS/95 Nm, and a 5-step manual gearbox is standard.

Car Hyundai i20 Volkswagen Polo Engine 1.0-litre 3-cyl turbo petrol 1.0-litre 3-cyl turb petrol Power 120 PS 110 PS Torque 172 Nm 175 Nm Transmission 6-speed iMT/

7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/

6-speed AT

Both the hatchbacks are also offered with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. While the i20’s 1.0-litre TGDi engine puts out 120 PS power and 172 Nm torque, the Polo’s 1.0-litre TSI motor is rated at 110 PS/175 Nm.

The turbo petrol variants of the i20 can be had with either a 6-speed iMT (clutch-less manual), or a 7-speed DCT auto. On the other hand, VW offers the Polo TSI with a 6-speed manual transmission, and an optional 6-speed AT.

Features

The new-gen i20 is surely the most feature-rich cars in its segment, and its vast equipment list consists of features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a digital TFT instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, a 7-speaker premium sound system from Bose, BlueLink telematics, LED headlamps and tail lamps, puddle lamps, ambient lighting, cruise control and much more.

On the other hand, Volkswagen has equipped the Polo with a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, cornering lights, a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lights etc.

Safety

The safety features on offer with the i20 include a highline tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-Assist Control, driver rear view monitor, ABS with EBD and a total of six airbags. The VW Polo comes equipped with dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, an auto-dimming IRVM, anti-pinch power windows. Rear parking sensors and a reverse parking camera is offered with both the hatchbacks.

Price

As of now, Volkswagen retails the Polo at a base price of Rs 5.87 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 9.67 lakh. In comparison, the new-gen Hyundai i20 has been priced from Rs 6.79 – 11.32 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

The Volkswagen Polo is much more affordable as compared to the new-gen i20, since you can save over Rs 90,000 on the base variant, and about Rs 1.65 lakh on the top-end trim as compared to the Korean hatch.

However, the i20 rightfully justifies its premium price with a wide variety of powertrains and gearbox options, including an optional oil burner that is missing on the VW Polo, as well as a plethora of best-in-class features.