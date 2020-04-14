2020 Hyundai i20 Spotted For The First Time Undisguised On The Road

The next generation of the Hyundai i20 could make it to the Indian market around the festive season of this year, it is expected to have a starting price of Rs 5.75 lakh

Revealed digitally earlier this year, the 2020 Hyundai i20, which is the third generation of the popular small car, has been finally spotted undergoing road tests without any camouflage. This is a clear indicator that the launch plans of the new model are on track in spite of the ongoing circumstances of a pandemic.

The new generation Hyundai i20 has a bolder design and is bigger than the current model. The new hatchback is not only longer and wider but also comes with several visual highlights like bold 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, huge honeycomb pattern radiator grille, sporty front bumper, bumper splitter, faux diffuser on the rear bumper, Z-shaped glow pattern for LED taillamps, and bold character lines.

Inside, the 2020 Hyundai i20 is not only more feature-laden but also offers more space. The increase in dimensions has led to an increase in space for the rear passengers, while even the boot space is higher than before.

Another highlight of the interior is the new steering wheel, which is somewhat similar in design to what we find on some more expensive models. Another bit that stands out is the 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The cabin also features ambient lighting package.

The India-spec 2020 Hyundai i20 will be sold with three engine options. The base motor will be a 1.2-litre MPI petrol unit, while the diesel motor will be the same 1.5-litre unit that powers the Venue. The hatchback will even feature the same 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol engine as the Venue.

In India, the new generation Hyundai i20 should go on sale around this year’s festive season. The all-new hatchback will be costlier than the current model and could have a starting price of approx. Rs 5.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Akin to the current model, it will lock horns with the likes of Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz and Honda jazz.