2020 Hyundai i20 Launching In India Today, Expected Price From Rs 6.25 Lakh

The next-gen i20 will go on to become the most powerful car in its segment, and will be offered with a host of segment-first features

Hyundai has been planning to launch the next-gen i20 in the Indian market since a very long time. However, the launch, which was initially expected to take place by mid-2020, had been delayed. Now, Hyundai is all set to launch the updated premium hatchback in the country today.

The Korean carmaker has already revealed the variants and engine options of the third-gen i20, but the pricing of the car is yet to be announced. We expect Hyundai to price the car from Rs 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. At this price point, it will retain its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, VW Polo, Honda Jazz as well as the Toyota Glanza in the Indian market.

Hyundai will be offering the new i20 in four variants, namely Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O). Due to low demand, Hyundai decided to skip the previous-gen i20’s entry-level Era variant, and the Magna will now serve as the most affordable i20 trim. The i20 will be available with six different monotone paint schemes, namely Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Metallic Copper, as well as two dual-tone options.

Powering the hatch will be three different powertrains, all borrowed from the Venue. The engine options will include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine rated at 83 PS/114 Nm; a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit producing 120 PS power and 172 Nm torque; as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 100 PS of max power and 240 Nm of peak torque.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine will be offered with a 5-speed MT, as well as an optional IVT, while the 1.0-litre TGDi unit will be available with a 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) and an optional 7-speed DCT. On the contrary, the oil burner will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

On the feature front, the next-gen i20 will come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an air purifier, an electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, BlueLink connected car-tech and much more.